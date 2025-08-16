NCP to hold discussion on July Charter and Constituent Assembly election today

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold a discussion meeting titled “Constituent Assembly Election in Implementation of the July Charter” at its temporary central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, today (16 August).

The meeting will focus on the July Charter, the proposed Constituent Assembly election, and the drafting of a new constitution, the party said in a statement.

The event will remain open to all.

The programme is scheduled to begin at 4pm.

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Organiser (Southern Region) Hasnat Abdullah, and Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari will attend the meeting, along with other central and Dhaka city leaders.