Ducsu leaders Musaddiq, Zubair assaulted by Chhatra Dal activists inside Shahbagh police station

The Daily Star

Ducsu leaders Musaddiq Ali Ibne Mohammad and AB Zubair were assaulted inside Shahbagh Police Station on Thursday evening, allegedly by a group of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activists.

The incident occurred when Chhatra Dal activists went to the police station to file a case against Abdullah Al Mahmud, whom they alleged to be affiliated with Islami Chhatra Shibir, over a “derogatory” Facebook post.

At the same time, Ducsu Literature and Cultural Affairs Secretary Musaddiq; Social Welfare Secretary Zubair; and Liberation War and Democratic Movement Affairs Secretary Fatima Tasnim Zuma had accompanied Abdullah to file a general diary citing security concerns.

Witnesses said an altercation broke out, and around 20-30 Chhatra Dal activists attacked Musaddiq and Zubair separately.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Star

Chhatra Dal top leaders separated Zubair and took him to the duty officer’s room while Musaddiq and Zuma were sheltered inside the OC’s room.

The situation remained volatile for half an hour. Agitated Chhatra Dal activists, outside the police station, kept chanting slogans as they got into an altercation with their own leaders.

They reportedly assaulted students suspected of having links to Shibir.

One of those reportedly assaulted, Shanto, was seen being pushed into the police station compound with his shirt torn and a scratch on his shoulder.

“They checked my phone and found that I’m affiliated with Shibir. Then they attacked me,” he said, adding, “I am not a Dhaka University student; I study in an Alia madrasa.”

This correspondent witnessed another man being brought into the police station with a torn shirt.

After about an hour of discussions inside the officer-in-charge’s room, where Zubair, Musaddiq, and Zuma were present, DMP Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Masud Alam, Chhatra Dal central President Rakibul Islam Rakib, and Dhaka University Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon joined the talks.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Star

Meanwhile, senior Chhatra Dal leaders instructed the agitated activists to leave the police station premises. The Ducsu leaders were then escorted out safely through the police station’s north-side pocket gate next to Shahbagh Thana Jaame Mosque.

Assistant Commissioner of Ramna Zone Md Mazharul Islam told The Daily Star that tension erupted over an allegedly offensive Facebook post by a student named Abdullah Al Mahmud.

At one stage, the student came to the police station to file a general diary. At the same time, several members of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal entered the station, leading to an argument between the two sides that later turned into a scuffle.

Things started to heat up again when Shibir leaders, including Ducsu Vice President Abu Shadik Kayem, arrived, and Chhatra Dal activists started throwing plastic bottles at them. However, Chhatra Dal leaders, including Rakib and Shipon, controlled their activists and engaged in a discussion with Shibir leaders to de-escalate the situation.

Rakib told The Daily Star, “We told them we are very sorry for the incident. We addressed this social media problem several times. But ultimately, it is creating a huge divide among us.”

“They also assured us that if this was actually done by any of them, they would take measures against it,” he added.

Regarding the attack inside the police station, Rakib said, “It was a sensitive issue for Chhatra Dal as it centred on the daughter of our prime minister. ”

Several Chhatra Dal leaders claimed that the situation escalated as Musaddiq had attempted to attack a joint secretary of the DU unit of Chhatra Dal.

Ducsu VP, after returning from the scene, told the media, “In front of the police, even in front of the officer-in-charge, those who went to file a general diary seeking protection for their lives were attacked. This is a shameful chapter in history. Outsiders were also brought in for this assault.”

“I want to ask the home minister and the prime minister — is this democracy? A student is being threatened, and when he goes to a police station to file a GD for his safety, he is brutally attacked. Is this the ‘new Bangladesh’?” said Shadik.