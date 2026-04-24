EC clears 49 for reserved seats

The Daily Star

The Election Commission (EC) yesterday declared 49 out of 53 nomination papers valid for the reserved women’s seats election in the 13th national parliament, scheduled for May 12.

Returning Officer Md Moin Uddin Khan announced at the EC auditorium that four nominations were cancelled, including that of Monira Sharmin, a retired official of a government bank and leader of National Citizen Party (NCP).

With her disqualification, one of the 50 reserved seats has fallen vacant and will later be opened for a fresh contest among all parties and alliances, EC officials said.

Assistant Returning Officer Md Monir Hossain added that under the Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women’s Seat) Election Act, 2004, a vacant seat allows all alliances to contest.

The cleared nominations include all 36 candidates chosen by the BNP-led alliance, 12 out of 13 from the Jamaat-led alliance, and one independent candidate.

Scrutiny of nomination papers was held on Wednesday and yesterday. Appeals against the scrutiny can be filed on April 26 between 9:00am and 4:00pm, and the EC will dispose of appeals on April 27 and 28. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 29.

Symbols will be allocated on April 30, followed by the final announcement.

The EC cancelled Monira’s nomination as three years have not passed since her retirement from Bangladesh Krishi Bank, a statutory public authority.

Under Article 12(1)(c) of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), a person employed in a statutory public authority must wait at least three years after resignation or retirement before contesting elections.

“In her case, three years have not yet passed. Therefore, her nomination paper has been cancelled,” Moin Uddin said, adding that the commission may uphold or overturn the decision if she appeals.

Explaining further, he said the decision was taken after reviewing relevant provisions of the law on reserved women’s seats and the RPO.

Sharmin told journalists she would appeal the decision.

“It is true that three years have not passed since my retirement. But I believe the law does not apply to someone like me, a 10th-grade officer. The law was meant for certain categories of officials, not bank employees,” she argued.

Asked whether voting would be required, Moin Uddin said the EC would announce the matter after withdrawals.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/ec-clears-49-reserved-seats-4159356