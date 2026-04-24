Five injured in clash between Chhatra Dal and Shibir at Cumilla Polytechnic

The Daily Star

At least five were injured, some seriously, in a clash between Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir at Cumilla Polytechnic Institute on Thursday evening.

Police sources said tension escalated during a discussion inside the principal’s office, reportedly triggered by a Facebook post, which eventually turned violent.

The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a tense situation has gripped the campus. Law enforcers have been deployed to maintain order and prevent further unrest.

Principal Mazarul Islam Chowdhury said the authorities took immediate steps to bring the situation under control, with police operations ongoing in the halls.

Titu Kumar, in‑charge of Kotbari Police Outpost, confirmed that police are stationed in the halls as per instructions.

The administration stated that the situation is being closely monitored and necessary action will be taken after investigation.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/five-injured-clash-between-chhatra-dal-and-shibir-cumilla-polytechnic-4159311