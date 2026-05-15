The Daily Star

National Citizen Party has announced a 168-member convening committee for its Chattogram city unit for the next six months.

The committee was published on the party’s Facebook page last night and approved by NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen and Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah.

Mir Mohammad Shoaib has been named convener, while Arif Moinuddin will serve as member secretary. Both leaders previously worked as joint coordinators in the Chattogram metropolitan coordination committee formed on August 9, 2025.

Shoaib had also purchased a nomination form to contest from the Chattogram-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) constituency in the last national election, but later withdrew after the seat was reportedly left to Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami under an alliance arrangement.

Reacting to the announcement, Arif told The Daily Star that the party had formed an “inclusive committee” after a long time.

“Those who have been active in grassroots politics in Chattogram are included in the committee. We hope this will bring positive results,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/ncp-announces-168-member-chattogram-city-convening-committee-4176171