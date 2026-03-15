New Age

Staff Correspondent 15 March, 2026, 00:54

Mirza Abbas. | File photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member and adviser to the prime minister Mirza Abbas is set to be flown to Singapore today for advanced medical treatment following brain surgery in Dhaka.

A member of the BNP standing committee on Saturday told New Age that an air ambulance carrying Abbas would fly to Singapore at around 11:00am today.

Mirza Abbas has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where he underwent brain surgery on Friday.

Since the operation, he has been kept under intensive observation.

BNP health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam said that a CT scan of Abbas’s brain conducted on Saturday morning showed encouraging results.

According to party leaders, Abbas suddenly lost consciousness on Thursday evening while he was about to drink water during iftar.

As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Evercare Hospital later that night.

A subsequent CT scan indicated complications, prompting the formation of a virtual medical board that decided to proceed with surgery.

Doctors carried out the operation in two stages on Friday in line with the medical board’s recommendations.

Following the procedure, the former minister has been placed under 72 hours of close monitoring by the hospital’s medical team.

Party sources said that prime minister Tarique Rahman had been regularly enquiring about the BNP leader’s health.

The PM visited Evercare Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/politics/294012/mirza-abbas-to-be-flown-to-singapore-for-advanced-treatment