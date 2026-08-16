Miraz turns the screw on Aussies, gets two in quick succession

Inside the first hour of play on Day 4 of the first Test, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave Bangladesh the breakthroughs they needed, dismissing Australia’s Alex Carey and Beau Webster in quick succession at Marrara Stadium in Darwin today.

At the drinks break after the first hour of play, Australia reached 195 for six after 68 overs, still trailing by 33 runs. Overnight batter Cameron Green was unbeaten on 58, and skipper Pat Cummins was not out on one off eight deliveries.

When Australia resumed the day on 161 for four in their second innings, trailing by 67 runs, Carey was unbeaten on 19 while Green was 43 not out. The pair looked to build a partnership and help the hosts regain momentum.

However, Miraz had other plans. The off-spinner appeared to be getting sharp turn from the outset after Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto introduced him for the day.

The move paid off soon. A delivery angled into middle and off from round the wicket straightened and took the edge near the top of the bat as Carey played forward. Litton Das took a sharp catch behind the stumps, sending Carey back after a 72-ball 30.

The wicket also broke a 56-run fifth-wicket stand between Carey and Green.

Miraz soon accounted for the new batter Webster with another ripper. A straighter delivery beat the outside edge of the right-hander and crashed into the stumps, dismissing Webster for five off 21 balls.

Australia now find themselves in deep trouble, scrambling to find answers to Miraz’s off-spin masterclass on a pitch that has begun to offer increasing assistance to the spinners.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/node/4248761