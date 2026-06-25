Messi’s last dance? Not yet. The magic still lives at 39

Lionel Messi stood motionless for a moment, his eyes fixed on the patch of grass where the ball had just skidded harmlessly wide. The grin that had briefly crossed his face twisted into frustration. It was not a penalty worthy of the player who has spent two decades redefining football greatness.

For a split second, the miss felt significant. Argentina’s captain had squandered a chance to write yet another piece of World Cup history. In years gone by, such a moment might have reopened old wounds, those painful memories of near misses and crushing disappointments in an Argentina shirt.

But this Messi is different.

There was no panic, no visible burden. Instead, there was acceptance. A calm understanding that another opportunity would come. And when it did, he would take it.

That may be the most remarkable transformation of Lionel Messi’s career.

The Messi who arrived at the 2022 World Cup carried the weight of an entire nation. Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match threatened to derail the dream before it had truly begun. Every touch, every chance, every mistake seemed magnified.

Yet that chaotic tournament ended with Argentina lifting the World Cup in Qatar, finally giving Messi the one trophy that had eluded him throughout his glittering career.

Football’s debt to Messi had been repaid.

Or so we thought.

Four years later, at the age of 39, Messi returned for what many expected to be a farewell appearance. Instead, he looks like a man who has rediscovered the pure joy of playing.

The burden is gone. The hunger remains.

Against Austria, after that early penalty miss, Messi responded in the only way he knows how by taking control of the game.

He drifted between midfield and attack, drawing defenders towards him like a magnet. Every Austrian player knew where he was. Every Austrian player knew what he wanted to do.

And still they could not stop him.

When Argentina struggled against Austria’s aggressive pressing, Messi became the escape route. He dropped deep to receive possession, slowing the game when necessary and accelerating it when opportunities appeared.

At times he looked like a traditional No. 10, orchestrating attacks with subtle passes and constant instructions to teammates. At others, he resembled a false nine, drifting into dangerous pockets of space and pulling defenders out of position.

The roles changed. The impact did not.

After missing two more opportunities, frustration began to flicker beneath the surface. Not the frustration of failure, but the frustration of a competitor unwilling to settle for less.

Then, in the 38th minute, came the inevitable.

Having helped shift Argentina’s attack toward the left flank, Messi quietly continued his run into the penalty area. Austria’s defenders were focused elsewhere. For a brief moment, the world’s most dangerous footballer became invisible.

Facundo Medina found him.

One touch.

One swing of that famous left foot.

Goal.

The stadium erupted.

Visible one second. Invisible the next. It was another reminder of the paradox that defines this version of Messi.

He moves less than before, yet influences more.

He walks more than he runs, yet arrives exactly where he is needed.

He appears detached from the action, only to suddenly become its decisive figure.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick had warned about this before the match.

“Lionel Messi maybe doesn’t put in the same legwork as in the past,” Rangnick said. “But that makes him so dangerous.”

His prediction proved accurate.

Deep into injury time, with defenders crowding around him, Messi struck again. Five Austrian players converged. None could prevent the ball from finding the net.

The image was symbolic.

One player surrounded by many.

One player is still deciding the outcome.

At 39, Messi is operating in territory no footballer has explored before. He has scored more World Cup goals after turning 35 than many legendary players managed during their entire tournament careers.

The records continue to pile up, but numbers alone fail to explain what makes this version of Messi so fascinating.

As Spanish journalist Guillem Balague once observed, Messi has reinvented himself repeatedly throughout his career. The explosive winger became a false nine. The false nine became a playmaker. The playmaker became a complete attacking force.

Now he is becoming something else entirely.

A footballing architect.

He conserves energy. He studies. He waits.

Then, when the game reaches its critical moment, he strikes.

Critics once pointed to his reduced movement as evidence of decline. Today, it looks more like mastery.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni understands this better than anyone.

“When the team was struggling without possession, he put in the work,” Scaloni said after the match. “That speaks volumes about him.”

Indeed, the greatness of Messi’s final chapter may not be found in goals or trophies. It may lie in his ability to evolve while remaining unmistakably himself.

At his peak with Barcelona, Messi conquered everything but often left international tournaments heartbroken.

Now, in the twilight of his career, he has already achieved every dream football could offer. Yet he continues to play as if there is something left to prove.

Perhaps there is.

Not to critics.

Not to history.

Not even to himself.

Perhaps Messi simply loves the game too much to stop chasing its possibilities.

At 39, he is still discovering new ways to play football.

And that may be the most extraordinary thing of all.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/messis-last-dance-not-yet-magic-still-lives-39-1471596