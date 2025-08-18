Maxwell steers Australia to series-winning T20 victory against South Africa

Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten half-century guided Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win over South Africa in the final T20 on Saturday, sealing the series 2-1.

Needing four runs off the last two balls, Maxwell reverse-swiped Lungi Ngidi to third man and remained unbeaten on 62 off 36 deliveries as Australia chased down 173-8, denying South Africa a maiden T20 series triumph on Australian soil.

Earlier, young batting star Dewald Brevis struck a blistering 53 off 26 balls, including four consecutive sixes off Aaron Hardie, before Australia pulled things back to restrict the Proteas to 172-7.

The match began with both teams observing a minute’s silence in tribute to former Australia captain and coach Bob Simpson, who died at the age of 89.

Captain Mitchell Marsh (54) won the toss and opted to field, combining with Travis Head for a strong 66-1 in the first eight overs. But South Africa clawed back with four wickets in as many overs. Head, dropped earlier by skipper Aiden Markram off his own bowling, soon fell cheaply with a mistimed shot to short fine leg.

Josh Inglis, returning after illness, was bowled first ball by Corbin Bosch, while young pacer Kwena Maphaka dismissed both Marsh and Cameron Green in the deep as Australia stumbled to 88-4 in the 11th over.

Kagiso Rabada then struck twice in one over, removing Tim David and Hardie to reduce Australia to 122-6. But Maxwell held firm, farming the strike and shielding Ben Dwarshuis, who scored just 1 off six balls in a 41-run stand that kept Australia in the hunt.

Bosch almost turned the game again in the penultimate over, dismissing Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis with successive deliveries. However, Maxwell held his nerve and finished the job with two late boundaries.

“It was a little bit nerve wracking,” Maxwell said after smashing eight fours and two sixes in his match-winning knock. “When we lost a couple of wickets in a row, Corbin Bosch bowled a brilliant over to sort of keep the run rate near 9 or 10 … and I probably had to do the majority of the striking, but it was nice to get a couple out of the middle (of the bat) right near the end.”

South Africa’s hopes faded with Brevis’ dismissal in the 12th over when Maxwell pulled off a stunning diving catch at wide mid-on. The 22-year-old had earlier raced to a half-century off just 22 balls but the Proteas managed only 62 off the final 50 deliveries.

Ellis finished with 3-31 while Adam Zampa (2-24) kept the middle overs tight, and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with 2-30.