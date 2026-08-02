Man stabs wife, mother-in-law to death in Dhaka’s Kalabagan

Police say a man has stabbed his wife and mother-in-law to death in Dhaka’s Kalabagan.
Kalabagan Police Station chief (OC) Fazle Ashiq said that Hridoy aka Shipon stabbed his wife and mother-in-law over a “domestic dispute” around 9am on Sunday.
Police have arrested Shipon.
“A man named Shipon stabbed his wife and mother-in-law to death,” OC Ashiq said.
Shipon attacked them after Firoza, his mother-in-law, became involved at one point in an argument between the couple, the police official said.
Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/man-stabs-wife-mother-in-law-to-death-in-dhakas-kalabagan