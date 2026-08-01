Govt to press ahead with constitutional reforms under July Charter: Law minister

Law Minister Advocate Md Asaduzzaman today said the government will make all the constitutional amendments necessary to advance the reform process in line with the July Charter.

He said 133 proposals of the Law Reform Commission were accepted and promulgated as ordinances during the tenure of the interim government.

“Our government has accepted almost all of them. A Constitution Amendment Committee has been formed, and it will take forward the remaining ordinances of the interim government in line with the July Charter. We will make all the constitutional amendments necessary to advance the reform process in line with the July Charter,” he said while responding to questions from journalists after inaugurating a tree fair at the old DC Court premises in Jhenaidah town at around 11:00am.

Responding to a question on the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s demand for a referendum and implementation of the July Charter, Asaduzzaman said the matter could be discussed in parliament.

“They are in parliament. If the matter is raised there, it will be discussed,” he said.

Asked about the recent attacks on NCP leaders and activists in Sylhet and Habiganj, and whether the government would influence the filing of cases and ensure justice, the minister said the authorities had already taken legal action.

“The case would not have been filed if the government and the police had not wanted it to be. A case has already been filed. Following an investigation, the incident will be tried in accordance with the law,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat said the government had adopted a comprehensive master plan to attract both domestic and foreign tourists, adding that the country’s tourism industry would make significant progress once it was implemented.

He also said the potential tourist destinations in Jhenaidah had been included in the government’s tourism development plan.

Among those present were Political Assistant to the Prime Minister Md Rashed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Md Noman Hossain, Administrator of the District Council and President of Jhenaidah District BNP MA Majid, as well as officials of the district administration and district police, and leaders and activists of the BNP at various levels.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/govt-press-ahead-constitutional-reforms-under-july-charter-law-minister-4236996