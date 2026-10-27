Mamunul Haque warns of tougher programs ahead unless govt starts cooperating with opposition

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mamunul Haque remarks at a press briefing following a meeting of the alliance’s top leaders at the official residence of the Opposition Leader on Mintoo Road in the capital. Photo: Courtesy.

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mamunul Haque today (27 October) warned that the 11-party alliance would launch tougher programs if the government continued to show little willingness to cooperate with the opposition and address public demands.

“We are playing a responsible role with a spirit of cooperation with the government, both inside and outside parliament. But we do not see any sincerity on the government’s part in accepting the opposition’s cooperation,” he said.

He made these remarks at a press briefing following a meeting of the alliance’s top leaders at the official residence of the Opposition Leader on Mintoo Road in the capital.

He urged the government to understand public expectations and take necessary steps to address their concerns.

The alliance also expressed concern over the Election Commission’s neutrality ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Alleging that partisan considerations had influenced the appointment of the commission’s secretary, he said the move had raised questions about its impartiality.

He also voiced concern over the commission’s role in the Thakurgaon-1 by-election.

“The Election Commission must act neutrally. If there is any deviation in ensuring people’s voting rights, the 11-party alliance will not remain silent,” he said, adding that the alliance could announce major programs against the commission.

The alliance called on people from all walks of life to join its Dhaka-Khulna-Kushtia long march on October 31, demanding implementation of the referendum verdict, justice for the July mass killings, an end to corruption and extortion, control of rising prices and improvements in law and order.

The march will begin with a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka at 7am and conclude in Kushtia after programs at different locations along the route.

He said the alliance had sought cooperation from law enforcement agencies and the administration to ensure the march proceeded peacefully, adding that the authorities had assured them of cooperation.

The meeting was chaired by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, and attended by National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, among others.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/mamunul-haque-warns-tougher-programs-ahead-unless-govt-starts-cooperating