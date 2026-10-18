Malaysia’s Rohingya Repatriation Fiasco: A Diplomatic Humiliation and a Betrayal of Human Rights

Malaysia’s move to send thousands of refugees and migrants to Burma shows just how hypocritical the country can be when it comes to refugees. A country that stands for humanitarian values and helping others when in need. What was apparently intended as a diplomatic achievement has instead raised serious questions about Malaysia’s moral judgment, refugee policies, and willingness to engage with a military establishment accused of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Thousands of Burmese Refugees and Migrants have been handed over to Burma’s Junta and taken home on 3 military warships. The only group of people that they left behind was the Rohingyas because Burma’s junta would not accept them. If this incident is true, it is very embarrassing for Malaysia. But also shows you how the Burmese Junta still refuses to accept liability for the Rohingya population.

Why is this incident bad? By sending thousands of Burmese refugees and migrants back to their home country. They are returning to a junta-run military dictatorship that has many charges against it. There are also rumors that some of these people have gone missing or have been taken into the service of the military. All of these allegations need to be looked into because Burma is currently in a civil war and forceful recruiting of soldiers has been common.

Why did Malaysia decide to take this approach? Although Malaysia is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol, the prohibition against returning individuals to places where they face torture or other serious harm remains a central principle of international protection. Malaysia’s lack of formal treaty membership does not eliminate its broader responsibilities under international law.

There is no way we can discuss the Rohingya problem without discussing how Burma has treated them in the past. The Rohingya are a Muslim population that has been oppressed for years by Burmese leaders. This includes restricting their ability to obtain citizenship, travel within their own country, and access proper healthcare and schooling. After Burma’s military attacked them in 2017, they had to flee their homes and seek refuge in Bangladesh. Joining the thousands of Rohingya who had fled Burma earlier.

Human Rights Organizations and the United Nations have found that Burma committed crimes against humanity. Such as mass murder and rape. Burma is also being tried at the International Court for genocide. We all know why Burma’s Junta would want nothing to do with the Rohingyas.

Malaysia should also ask itself whether it really wants to accept Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. By accepting him and giving him honors, we are giving more power to Burma’s Junta. This will only hinder the goal of opening Burma to more political freedom and dialogue.

This also applies to all countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). After Burma’s recent military takeover, it has taken no substantial action to improve Burma’s situation. Its five points of consensus call for promoting dialogue, ending violence, and providing humanitarian aid to Burma. If we continue to give Burma’s Junta more power by sending Refugees back to them, we are only setting ourselves up for more problems.

Malaysia used to be known for standing up for Muslims and humanitarian rights. When they first opened their border to Rohingya refugees, they stood by them. But recently there has been a rise in anti-refugee sentiment within Malaysia. Malaysians have started to view the Rohingya as a burden to their economy.

This is not the fault of the Rohingya. They did not decide to live as refugees and be homeless. Something caused them to flee their homes. Malaysia should try to understand that. Instead of trying to label them as illegal immigrants.

Malaysia has issues with the number of Refugees and migrants coming into the country. But they should not send these people back to a country that has committed atrocities against their people.

Not only did Burma refuse to take the Rohingya back, but it also showed the world that repatriation is not feasible for them at this time. Unless Burma’s government is willing to grant them citizenship and ensure their safety.

Bangladesh knows that the Rohingya refugees are having trouble going back to their home country. They have been trying to get Burma to accept the refugees for years now. Malaysia should learn from Bangladesh’s mistakes and avoid falling into the same situation.

So what happened when Malaysia sent these Refugees back to Burma? If Burma refused to take the Rohingya and used this as a propaganda win. Then Malaysia has failed at helping out the Burmese people.

But the real shame here isn’t that Malaysia embarrassed itself by sending Refugees back to Burma. It’s the fact that Refugees will continue to suffer because we keep trying to negotiate with the wrong people. Malaysia and ASEAN need to stand by the Rohingya and ensure that they get the help they need.