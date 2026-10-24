Rumeen Farhana, MP for Brahmanbaria-2, has said she should be named the prime accused if any case is filed over her altercation with the officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station.

Her personal assistant, Zakir Hossain, distributed a written statement on the matter to journalists today (24 October).

Her remarks came after reports circulated that police had filed a general diary (GD) over the confrontation with Officer-in-Charge Manjur Kader Bhuiyan at Sarail Police Station on Thursday night (22 October).

In the statement, Rumeen Farhana said she had submitted a written complaint against the officer-in-charge to the superintendent of police in Brahmanbaria on 23 October.

She said she was waiting, out of respect for the administration, to see what departmental action would be taken against the officer in response to her complaint.

She also warned that she would announce further programmes if the administration failed to take appropriate action.

The confrontation on Thursday night reportedly stemmed from allegations of irregularities and corruption against the officer-in-charge, as well as Rumeen Farhana’s claim that she had not received police security while visiting Durga Puja pandals.

During the altercation, a man accompanying the MP alleged that the officer had taken Tk30,000 from him as a bribe.

The officer denied the bribery allegation and claimed that Rumeen Farhana had coached the man before bringing him to the police station.

During the heated exchange, Rumeen Farhana told the officer-in-charge, “You were a big Awami League supporter. I know your history, sir. Anyway, I am not concerned about that.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/make-me-prime-accused-if-case-filed-over-sarail-incident-rumeen-farhana-1581706