Litton Das claims record for most T20I fifties, equals six-hitting mark

Litton Das scored his 14th T20I half-century to move past Shakib Al Hasan for the most fifties by a Bangladesh player during the third and final T20I of the three-match series against the Netherlands in Sylhet on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh captain powered his way to a 46-ball 73, featuring six fours and four sixes, to achieve the milestone. He had drawn level with Shakib in the first match of the series but now stands alone at the top after his latest innings.

Litton’s knock also saw him equal Mahmudullah Riyad’s record for the most sixes struck by a Bangladesh batter in T20Is. Both now share the mark with 77 sixes, although Litton reached the figure in considerably fewer matches — 110 compared to Mahmudullah’s 141.

He is also Bangladesh’s most successful T20I captain to date. Under his leadership, the Tigers have won 10 of 19 matches, with one ending in a no result, giving the 30-year-old a win percentage of 52.63.