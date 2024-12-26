Khaleda Zia to travel to London on January 7

After several proposed travel dates being postponed, it has now been confirmed that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will fly to London on January 7.

Party sources on Wednesday revealed that a 15-member delegation, including seven doctors, would accompany her on this trip, according to media reports.

The delegation includes Syeda Sharmila Rahman, wife of Khaleda Zia’s late son Arafat Rahman Koko; her physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain; Dr Md Enamul Haque Chowdhury; Tabith Awal; and her personal officer ABM Abdus Sattar.

Discussions about Khaleda Zia travelling abroad for advanced medical treatment began after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime on August 5.

Khaleda Zia was scheduled to attend a Jatiotabadi Muktijoddha Dal rally On December 21, but her participation was cancelled due to health issues.

Earlier, on October 29, Dr Zahid Hossain said Khaleda Zia would first be taken to London via a long-distance specialized air ambulance. From there, she would be transported to a multidisciplinary medical centre in a third country for further treatment, he added.

Dhaka Tribune