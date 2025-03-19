Kapil calls for balanced approach to players’ families on tours

The debate surrounding the presence of players’ families on long cricket tours has sparked widespread discussions within Indian cricket.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has weighed in on the issue, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that neither isolates players nor disrupts the team’s focus.

The discussion gained momentum following India’s 1-3 Test series loss to Australia, after which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced new regulations on family stays during extended tours.

Under the new rules, family members can join players for up to 14 days on tours lasting over 45 days, while for shorter tours, the duration is restricted to seven days.

Kapil Dev, speaking at a PGTI press conference, expressed his views on the matter. “I don’t know… that’s a call for the cricket board to make. My opinion is that family presence is necessary, but so is the team’s focus. During our time, we would self-regulate, ensuring that the first half of the tour was dedicated to cricket, and in the second half, our families could join us and enjoy the experience. There needs to be a blend,” he stated.

His perspective aligns with those of several contemporary cricketers, including Virat Kohli, who recently spoke at RCB’s Innovation Lab Summit in Bengaluru about the positive impact of family presence. Kohli highlighted how being around loved ones provides mental stability, helping players navigate the pressures of international cricket. “The role of family is difficult to explain to outsiders. Coming back to your family after an intense day on the field is grounding. It helps reset the mind and avoid isolation after tough matches,” he said.

Kohli further elaborated on the emotional benefits, stating that spending time with family allows him to detach from the pressures of the game and maintain a sense of normalcy. “I don’t want to go to my room and sit alone, dwelling on a bad performance. I want to be able to feel normal and then treat my game as a responsibility,” he added.

While the BCCI’s rule change seeks to strike a balance between professional commitments and personal well-being, opinions remain divided. While some argue that family support is crucial for a player’s mental health, others believe that excessive family involvement could divert focus from the game.

Kapil Dev’s suggestion of a phased approach—prioritizing cricket in the early stages of a tour before allowing families to join later—could serve as a middle ground. As cricket evolves, striking the right balance between professional rigor and personal life will remain a key challenge for players and administrators alike.