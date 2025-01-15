July Proclamation: Content, date to be announced on Thursday after all-party meeting

Highlights

The chief adviser will be present at the meeting

Members of all concerned organisations will attend the declaration of the proclamation

Major political parties agreed on most points of the draft proclamation

The government will announce the date of declaration and the contents of the July Uprising Proclamation on Thursday (16 January) after an all-party meeting with political parties and other stakeholders.

The interim government’s Adviser Mahfuj Alam made the announcement at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today (14 January).

He said Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus will be present at the meeting. He, along with all members of organisations concerend, will also attend the declaration of the proclamation.

Mahfuj Alam said, “We have discussed the draft of the July Uprising Proclamation with various organisations that were involved in the movement, including the BNP, Jamaat, and the Ganasamhati Andolan.

“They have agreed on most points. There are some disagreements. We will know the date of declaration and what will be in the declaration after the meeting on Thursday.”

The adviser also said it will be students who make the declaration, not the interim government. “The government will coordinate the declaration.”

“Government will not issue the proclamation. The way the students led the July movement and brought results, the July Proclamation will also be announced by the students and we all will stand by them.”

The move comes amid demands from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and National Citizens’ Committee to announce the July Proclamation by 15 January.

Earlier on 9 January, Adviser Mahfuj said, “There was a demand from students to announce it on 15 January… it may get delayed for some time. But it will not be too late.”

At a discussion meeting today, the National Citizens’ Committee called for the election of a Constituent Assembly to incorporate and amend the July Proclamation into the Constitution before holding any national election.

Committee member secretary Akhtar Hossain said, “The declaration is supposed to be announced by 15 January, but with only one day remaining, there has been no progress. If the government fails to make the announcement, the committee will consider further actions,” he said.