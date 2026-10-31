July Charter implementation requires constitutional amendments: Rizvi

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks as the chief guest at a memorial meeting for the late Shamsul Huda at Haider Ali Government School and College in Mugda-Manda, Dhaka, today (31 October). Photo: Courtesy.

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the July National Charter cannot be implemented without constitutional amendments, arguing that some of its provisions require changes to the Constitution while others can be enacted through ordinary legislation.

He stressed that the implementation process must follow established legal procedures.

Rizvi made the remarks as the chief guest at a memorial meeting for the late Shamsul Huda at Haider Ali Government School and College in Mugda-Manda, Dhaka, today (31 October).

He said no decision on implementing the July Charter should be imposed without taking into account the BNP’s objections and proposals. Differences over the charter must be resolved through discussions, he added.

“Some issues can be implemented through ordinary legislation, while others require constitutional amendments. How can the July Charter be implemented without amending the Constitution?” he questioned.

Rizvi said the entire process must remain within the existing legal framework, leaving no scope for imposing decisions outside the Constitution.

Provisions requiring constitutional changes must go through the amendment process, while those that can be addressed through ordinary legislation should be enacted by Parliament, he added.

The BNP leader also highlighted initiatives taken by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to boost the economy and create employment.

He said the prime minister’s overseas visits were creating opportunities to secure loans, grants and investment, paving the way for major development projects and new jobs.

Financial assistance for poor people, marginalised farmers and landless communities could also help improve their living standards, Rizvi said.

Even modest financial support could enable these groups to become self-reliant and contribute to the country’s economic progress, he added.

Referring to the energy crisis, Rizvi said the international situation and ongoing conflicts had disrupted fuel supplies.

The situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz had affected not only Bangladesh but also countries across South Asia and Europe, he said, adding that efforts were under way to secure fuel from alternative suppliers.

Rizvi urged people to assess the government’s initiatives in light of practical realities rather than through a political lens.

He called for constructive discussions on measures to strengthen the economy and improve public welfare.

State Minister for Railways and Road Transport and Highways Habibur Rashid Habib, Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator and freedom fighter Abdus Salam, Dhaka South BNP Convener and MP Rafiqul Alam Majnu, and Member Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin, among others, attended the memorial meeting.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/july-charter-implementation-requires-constitutional-amendments-rizvi-1588846