Jamaat, NCP face ‘growing rift over local elections’

The 11-Party Alliance is showing signs of growing strain as the Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) differ over their approach to the upcoming local government elections.

The NCP has decided to scale back its participation in programmes organised by the Jamaat-led alliance and instead focus on strengthening its own organisational base, according to members of the party’s Political Council.

At least five senior party leaders told The Daily Star that while the NCP would maintain a limited presence at alliance activities, it planned to expand its independent political programmes across districts and metropolitan areas.

The apparent unease drew further attention yesterday with NCP Convener Nahid Islam’s absence at the opening rally of the alliance’s Dhaka-Khulna-Kushtia long march.

Three NCP leaders, Senior Joint Convener Sarjis Alam, Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb, and lawmaker Abdul Hannan Masud, attended the programme, although none addressed the rally.

NCP leaders linked Nahid’s absence to disagreements over local elections and to dissatisfaction within the party over Jamaat’s response to alleged irregularities in Thursday’s Thakurgaon-1 parliamentary by-election.

The shift was also reflected in the party’s protest rally at Shahbagh on Friday and in remarks by senior leader Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, which several party insiders interpreted as a signal that the NCP is seeking a more independent political identity.

Speaking about the Thakurgaon-1 by-election at the programme, Asif Mahmud said, “We have even seen the ruling party’s candidate and the opposition candidates feeding each other sweets when we are going through a very critical and dire time for democracy.”

Several leaders told The Daily Star that prolonged political dependence on Jamaat could hinder the NCP’s ambition of emerging as a major opposition force.

Speculation about the future of the alliance intensified after Rashed Khan, political assistant to the prime minister, claimed in a Facebook post on Friday night that the NCP was preparing for a “peaceful divorce” from Jamaat.

He said some NCP leaders had informed him that the party was likely to leave the alliance soon, although no formal decision had been announced.

NCP Joint Convener Sarwar Tusher dismissed the speculation.

“It is [decision to hold separate programmes] part of the alliance’s strategy. The rumours being spread about our relationship with the alliance are propaganda.

“If we ever decide to leave the alliance, it will be our own decision. We will announce it formally through a press conference,” he told The Daily Star.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar told The Daily Star that the NCP’s senior leaders did not disclose their strategy despite their leaders attending the alliance programme.

“Many of our senior leaders could not attend today’s programme due to work commitments and health reasons. We believe the same may be true for the NCP leaders. Every party has its own strategy, and we have no problem with that,” he said.

According to NCP leaders, tensions first emerged during discussions over seat-sharing in union parishad, municipality, ward and city corporation elections.

The differences became more visible after the two parties failed to reach an understanding over mayoral races in Dhaka, Cumilla, and Mymensingh.

NCP leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Jamaat was unwilling to give up either of the two Dhaka mayoral contests, prompting the parties to move ahead with separate candidates.

The NCP nominated Nasiruddin Patwary for Dhaka South City Corporation and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain for Dhaka North City Corporation, while Jamaat identified Abu Sadiq Kayem and Selim Uddin as its prospective candidates for the two posts.

One NCP leader, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party had always viewed local government elections as an opportunity to build its own electoral machinery, including polling agents and ward-level committees, ahead of future national elections. He alleged that Jamaat opposed the NCP’s efforts to contest the local elections independently and gradually reduce its reliance on joint alliance programmes.

Another senior Political Council member said the party would now place greater emphasis on organisational expansion while maintaining ties with its allies.

“That does not mean we are leaving the alliance,” he said. “Our representatives will continue to attend alliance programmes. However, our organisational development must remain our primary focus.”

Another senior leader said the renewed focus on independent political activities should not be viewed solely through the lens of local government elections.

He said the move was part of a broader political strategy, although differences remained within the party over the extent of participation in alliance programmes.

The NCP would continue working with its allies against what it described as unilateral actions by the BNP government while simultaneously strengthening its own organisation, he added.

The NCP recently reorganised its central committee and is preparing to restructure its Dhaka North and Dhaka South metropolitan units, including committees at the thana level.

The party also plans to hold rallies in Narayanganj, Gazipur, and divisional cities to mobilise supporters and strengthen its grassroots network.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/jamaat-ncp-face-growing-rift-over-local-elections-4312396