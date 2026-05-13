Jamaat-e-Islami spends Tk 45m on 13th national election

A two-member delegation from the party handed over the expenditure statement to Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on Tuesday.

Jamaat fielded candidates in 227 constituencies in the election held on Feb 12, where 50 political parties took part.

Election law requires parties to submit spending reports within 90 days of publication of the official gazette, which was issued a day after the vote.

Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said the party’s spending remained within the legal ceiling.

“The expenditure limit set by law was Tk 45 million, and our spending was also within that amount,” he said. “Of that, Tk 40 million was distributed among candidates, while the remaining amount covered campaign-related costs.”

According to the statement signed by Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, the party spent a total of Tk 44.95 million during the election.

Around Tk 40 million was distributed among 225 candidates, averaging roughly Tk 150,000 to Tk 200,000 per candidate.

The party listed expenses for manifesto design and printing, press conferences, hospitality, transport of campaign materials, travel by central leaders and advertisements.

Its campaign spending included Tk 2.09 million on publicity, Tk 8,700 on transport, Tk 1.42 million on rallies and tours, Tk 285,902 on staff costs and Tk 944,944 on accommodation and administration.

Another Tk 200,000 was listed under miscellaneous expenses.

Jamaat-e-Islami, which sat out the 10th, 11th, and 12th elections due to its 2013 registration cancellation, regained its legal status via court order after the July Uprising.

The party successfully secured 68 seats in this latest poll.

In its previous audit report, Jamaat showed an income of Tk 289.7 million against an expenditure of Tk 237.3 million for the year 2024.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/sc-releases-full-text-of-verdict-on-jamaat-registration