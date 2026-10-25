Jamaat announces 2-day programme demanding justice for 28 Oct 2006 killings

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar speaks at a press conference at the party’s central. Photo: Porwar’s verified Facebook page

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a two-day programme demanding justice for those killed in the political violence in Dhaka on 28 October 2006.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar announced the programme in a statement today (25 October), urging the government to arrest those responsible for the killings and bring them to justice.

In the statement, Porwar described the violence surrounding the Logi-Boitha Movement on the streets of Dhaka on 28 October 2006 as a dark chapter in the country’s political history.

Nearly two decades have passed since the incident, but those responsible have yet to be brought to justice, he said, describing the delay as regrettable and shameful.

As part of the programme, Jamaat will organise a discussion meeting in Dhaka on 27 October, with the party’s ameer attending as the chief guest.

On 28 October, the party will hold protests, discussion meetings and prayer programmes across the country.

Porwar urged all party branches to organise and implement the programmes marking the day.

He also called on people from all walks of life, including farmers, workers and students, to participate and help make the programmes successful.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-announces-2-day-programme-demanding-justice-28-oct-2006-killings-1582496