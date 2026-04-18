Jamaat Ameer visits measles-affected children, urges proper treatment

During the visit, he spoke with attending physicians and took updates on the condition of the patients, said Mujibul Alam, senior assistant publicity secretary of the party’s Central Publicity Department.

Jamaat Ameer stressed the need for ensuring proper and necessary medical care for those affected by measles.

Rahman also visited a petrol pump near Asad Gate in the capital, where he reviewed the latest situation regarding fuel supply.

He was accompanied by Member of Parliament for Dhaka-12 Saiful Alam Khan Milon, Central Executive Committee Member Mobarak Hossain, and Dhaka Metropolitan North Ameer Selim Uddin, among others.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/no-harassment-for-political-ideology-speaker-hafiz