Jamaat ameer lists three reasons behind walkout during president’s speech

Opposition leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has explained why opposition lawmakers walked out of the House during the president’s speech today, saying they did not want to listen to it for three specific reasons.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Shafiqur said they had come to the parliament with “hearts full of hope”, as the House “stands on the blood of martyrs.” However, they had requested that those who were “allies of the fascist government” in the past and had supported killings should not be allowed to address the parliament.

He alleged that the president was “guilty” on three counts and that is why opposition MPs refused to listen to his speech.

First, Shafiqur said, the president did not protest or take any action over the killings that occurred during his tenure, which he said reflected serious irresponsibility towards citizens despite being the guardian of the state.

Second, referring to the president’s address to the nation on August 5, 2024, Shafiqur said the president had stated at the time that the then prime minister had resigned and that he had accepted the resignation. However, he later denied this in interviews with two media outlets and presented a different account. According to Shafiqur, this proved that the president had “lied to the nation”.

Third, he said, the president had personally signed an ordinance after the July uprising stating that the election would be held on February 12 and that those elected would take oath both as members of parliament and as members of the reform council, with the same person administering both oaths on the same day.

Shafiqur alleged that while they had taken both oaths, the ruling party had not. He also said the president had failed to convene a session of the reform council within 30 days of the gazette publication, which he described as the president’s responsibility.

He added that 70 percent of voters had supported the proposal in a referendum, but the president had “insulted” that mandate by failing to implement it.

The opposition leader said they had requested both the government and the speaker not to allow the president to deliver the speech, but the request was not accepted.

“In protest, we walked out of parliament,” he said.

However, Shafiqur added that the protest was over a specific issue and that they would continue to participate in parliamentary proceedings.

“This parliament does not belong to any individual; it belongs to 18 crore people. We have come here as representatives of the people and will speak for their rights and interests,” he said.

Addressing the public, he said they would continue their struggle to protect people’s rights and they respect the people’s verdict.

When asked by a journalist about the 133 ordinances issued with the president’s signature over the past year and a half, including the July Charter, Shafiqur said, “We have spoken about it repeatedly and addressed the core issues.”

“We rejected his moral legitimacy long ago,” he said.

Earlier, Nahid Islam, Dhaka-11 lawmaker and convener of National Citizen Party (NCP), said they had participated in parliamentary proceedings in a democratic manner from the beginning and had requested the speaker not to allow any “ally of fascism” to address the House.

“This is a fascism-free parliament. We have achieved it through the blood and sacrifices of thousands of people,” he said, adding that those associated with fascism should not be allowed to speak in the parliament.

Nahid alleged that when the president came to deliver his speech, they had repeatedly asked the speaker for an opportunity to speak and had informed that the opposition leader would present their position. However, they were not given the floor.

“In protest, we walked out of parliament,” he said.