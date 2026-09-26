Jamaat ameer demands strict action against those who attacked Mirpur clinic

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has demanded strict punishment for those involved in the attack, vandalism and looting at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur-1.

He made the demand in a Facebook post today (26 September).

In the post, he said more than 200 masked people armed with local weapons raided and looted the Radda MCH-FP Centre at midnight before vandalising the facility.

“Now the heat of power abuse has reached a healthcare centre,” he said, alleging that the facility was demolished under cover of darkness and that a mysterious signboard was put up.

Shafiqur questioned where the administration and law enforcement agencies were during the incident.

He alleged that the people behind the attack were no longer difficult to identify and said the incident had deprived people of access to healthcare services.

While the government has pledged to take healthcare services to people’s doorsteps, “this game” is being played on the other hand, he said.

“How long will this continue?” he asked, demanding that those responsible be identified and brought to justice.

“Otherwise, a time will come when they will face justice at the hands of the public,” he added.

Radda MCH-FP Centre, a private NGO-run clinic in Mirpur-1, was allegedly vandalised, looted and demolished in a midnight raid yesterday (25 September).

Executive Director Dr Nasrin Akhter later filed a case at Shah Ali Police Station against one named person and 200-250 unidentified people.

Nasrin alleged that 200-250 masked people arrived at the clinic late Thursday night carrying a banner of Samomona Dokandar Samabay Samity Limited and vandalised and looted the facility.

She said the attackers held the clinic’s security personnel hostage before bringing in heavy machinery to demolish the entire premises, including one permanent building and three semi-permanent structures.

The attackers then put up a signboard bearing the name of Samomona Dokandar Samity Limited, she alleged.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-ameer-demands-strict-action-against-attackers-radda-mch-fp-centre-1554211