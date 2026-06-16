Iran fight back to draw 2-2 with New Zealand

The Daily Star

Iran’s Mohammad Mohebbi celebrates with Mehdi Ghayedi after scoring their second goal against New Zealand. Photo: REUTERS

Iran twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their opening World Cup match on Monday after an end-to-end contest played against the backdrop of Iranian fans protest against the government in Tehran.

New Zealand went ahead in the seventh minute when Elijah Just volleyed home from inside the box after being set up by Chris Wood. Iran deservedly levelled in the 32nd, Ramin Rezaeian stabbing the ball in from close range to send the largely Iran-supporting crowd at a packed Los Angeles stadium into raptures.

The outstanding Just, the 26-year-old Motherwell winger, restored New Zealand’s lead in the 54th minute, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after another assist from Wood. But Iran hit back again 10 minutes later, Mohammad Mohebbi glancing a header in off the back post to equalise again.

Iran will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium, while New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver in the next Group G matches on Sunday.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/sports-special/fifa-world-cup-2026/news/iran-fight-back-draw-2-2-new-zealand-4200046