India and Bangladesh are at a point where much will have to change. What once looked like a utopia between two nations is now marked by political rivalry. Border disputes, religion, political agendas, and who has the best story to tell the world. There has been more than just India losing its close relationship with Bangladesh after the deposing of Sheikh Hasina in August of 2024. We have seen issues arise within the democratic world. Democracy and religion: how can they work hand in hand? How do we ensure that minorities are safe? Information Warfare has taken over our world, and this is just one example.

Now that Bangladesh has changed leadership, it can improve its ties with India. With the new leader taking the seat of Prime Minister, they now have the chance to show their own country that they can help the minority in their nation. Not only can they do this for India, but for their own people. We see India struggling with its Muslim population and how they treat them. Along with Hindu politics growing more powerful. The abuse of power that has happened towards these minorities is something we need to ask ourselves.

These events are happening not only in the real world. They are also happening online. Whether that be through political views or one-sided articles. Even

AI has come into play in discussions of these events. It’s a battle of who can portray their country in a better light. Or at least we hope both countries will learn to deal with each other using facts and recognize that both countries are equal under the law.

Bangladesh’s Experiment in Religious Inclusion

When the Durga Puja Festival took place in Bangladesh, it showed the world that they can allow others to practice their religion. As Deep Halder wrote in The Print, there were 33,851 Puja Mandaps across Bangladesh. This number has increased by almost 1500 since last year. 212,000 Ansar and Village Defense Party members, along with other police forces, provided security for these festivals.

After hearing these numbers, many have commented. Including Indians who previously believed Bangladesh was not safe for Hindus. If Bangladesh continues to allow these celebrations and lets its Prime Minister attend, it can show that allowing others to practice their religion can benefit the country.

But allowing someone to celebrate does not mean they are safe year-round.

Deep Halder stated in his October 23rd article that there have been reports of vandalism towards holy sites before the puja. There have been Hindus speaking out about being threatened and homes being taken from them. There is even religious hate speech being thrown around. All of this should be taken into consideration, whether it makes news or not.

It’s important to note that Bangladesh can’t use India to prove that they allow religion to flourish. By helping others that aren’t Hindu. We need to make sure that we are looking at facts. Are these minorities’ rights being upheld? Are the crimes being committed being punished? Are homes that were taken back given to their rightful owners? Can they go to school just like any other citizen?

Bangladesh has a history of standing up for the Hindu community. The Awami League made it seem as if they were the only ones who could protect the Hindus.

The apparent willingness of sections of the Hindu electorate to support alternative political leadership challenges that assumption. It also creates an opportunity for Bangladesh to develop a more inclusive political culture in which religious minorities are treated as independent citizens rather than permanent electoral constituencies belonging to particular parties.

Whether this opportunity produces lasting change will depend upon institutional reforms rather than ceremonial gestures.

India’s Muslim Minority and the Contradictions of Majoritarian Democracy

India presents an interesting issue. While the country has laws in place that promote religious freedom and equality for all citizens, no one seems to take them too seriously when it comes to Hindu nationalism.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, many have seen an increased presence of Hindu Nationalism. This form of nationalism believes India should be viewed through the lens of it being a Hindu nation. Those who follow this movement feel that their political stance should be protected, and others believe that it has caused harm to Muslims and taken away from India’s secular nature.

There have been reports of Muslims homes and properties being demolished under the terms of bulldozer justice.

According to Amnesty International, 128 homes and properties were demolished in 2022 across five states in India. At least 617 individuals were impacted. Amnesty found that bulldozing was used after riots and protests as a way to punish those involved. Many did not receive proper notice.

Many cases of bulldozer justice have been attributed to illegal building and land encroachment. We can’t say all bulldozing is unfair, as building codes exist for a reason. But we must ask whether these laws are applied fairly and whether the homeowner had any involvement in recent riots.

In 2024, the Supreme Court of India ruled to limit bulldozer justice. This can open up more dialogue and change on this topic. However, UN Human Rights experts have raised concerns about bulldozing and evicting families in India. Most recently, in April 2025, in Jammu and Kashmir.

As we have learned, democracy and majority rule are two different things. Just because you win an election does not mean you can strip people of their rights based on religion.

We have to look deeper into how Muslims are being treated in India. Not only from violent incidents and bulldozer justice. But also how they are being treated politically and socially, and whether equal opportunities are being presented.

There are positive factors in India’s government that stand up against these injustices. Courts, media outlets, and other organizations are fighting for what is right. It would be unfair to say all of India is anti-Muslim.

We just have to hope these institutions will continue to stand strong and help further our beliefs.

Dinesh Trivedi and the Recalibration of Indian Diplomacy

Dinesh Trivedi becoming India’s new high commissioner to Bangladesh may be a positive shift for India’s foreign policy.

His strong political background can set him apart from most professional diplomats. He was sent to Dhaka in 2026 when the ties between the two nations had soured since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

India and the Awami League had been on great terms for decades, which led many Bangladeshis to believe India put too much stock in one political party. Instead, they should have forged lasting bonds with all parties in Bangladesh.

During Hasina’s reign, this view was magnified, and allegations emerged that Indian High Commissioners acted like viceroys in a colony. Some Bangladeshi politicians hold this view, but they never said it about any High Commissioner in particular. It shows how dangerous it is to fall out with an elected government.

This will make Trivedi’s task difficult. He will have to ensure India’s interests are met while also reassuring the Bangladeshi political class that India respects their decisions.

His public comments regarding Sheikh Hasina’s arrival in India illustrate the difficulties.

Speaking in Dhaka on October 3, Trivedi reportedly explained that India had not arranged Hasina’s departure and had been confronted with the arrival of a military aircraft carrying the former prime minister during the collapse of her government.

As per Halder’s report on Oct 17:

“He said Hasina Ji was not airlifted by the IAF or the Indian Army”

This statement was important because it shifted focus to Bangladeshi forces aiding her escape.

How she was evacuated from Bangladesh and how India decided to give her asylum are two different issues. If Indian officials didn’t fly her over, then her stay in India is a matter between the two nations.

Bangladesh will have to file for extradition under the required bilateral agreements, national laws, and court proceedings. It’s unfair to use anger as an argument, and having complex procedures should not be used as an excuse.

Trivedi has attended many religious events in Bangladesh such as Durga Pooja at Dhakshwar National Temple, Ramna Kali Mandir, and Dhaka University Jagannath Mandap. Visiting these places can promote good relations with Bangladesh.

But we must remain cautious when representing religious groups that live in Bangladesh. Indians who are Hindu in Bangladesh do not stand for India, and their religion should not be exploited.

Trivedi will have to focus more on building better business and trade relationships between the two countries rather than making controversial comments.

Recent discussions surrounding a possible visit by Tarique Rahman to India suggest that both governments recognize the importance of restoring practical engagement.

Deep Halder and the Contest Over Bangladesh’s Political Narrative

Indian journalist and author Deep Halder offers an instructive example of how competing regional political perspectives shape interpretations of Bangladesh’s domestic developments.

Halder has written extensively about Bangladesh’s religious minorities, the fall of Sheikh Hasina, and the changing relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi.

He praised the Government for its effort in the 23rd of October article about Bangladesh’s Durga Puja celebrations. Noted the people enjoyed it as well. He went on to mention some of the issues Bangladesh’s minorities face and how the Hindus will vote.

These points are not mutually exclusive. A festival can be well protected, but underlying issues remain in protecting minorities.

What stands out most about his 17th October article on Dinesh Trivedi is how he worded it. The title stated that the Indian High Commissioner put Dhaka on the back foot. His article goes on to explain how he did this and that India was able to point fingers at Bangladesh’s Army.

This shows how this type of journalism can serve national interests. You can read into what a High Commissioner says and feel that they did it to India’s advantage.

There are those in Bangladesh who feel that some articles written by Indians are serving the purpose of India’s national interest. Saying that Halder is working for Indian Intelligence is different. There needs to be some form of proof that this is true. Articles that praise India or criticize Bangladesh’s political situation do not make him an Intelligence asset.

Read these articles and fact-check them. See what is left out and whether it’s an opinion piece or news article.

This is important because we live in a democracy. By saying all of these articles are written by India, you are throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Just because one article is written to please India does not mean every article about Bangladesh is written to serve their interests.

Artificial Intelligence and the Emerging Information Battlefield

AI can also play a role in the politics between India and Bangladesh.

When India held its elections in 2024, we saw many ways political parties used AI to their advantage. Whether it was fake audio, videos created in different languages, or personalized messages to certain individuals, they used AI to their advantage. They could even use images of politicians.

According to Rest of World reporting, Indian political parties reportedly spent more than $50 million on AI-generated campaign material during that election cycle.

Not all such applications were deceptive. AI technologies enabled candidates to communicate in regional languages, expand political participation, and reach communities that traditional campaigning might have neglected.

On the flip side, these technologies can also be used to mimic individuals, create false claims and fake images. Even orchestrate misinformation.

A study done in Nature back in June 2024 went into detail on this matter. After analyzing about 2 million WhatsApp chats, they found that AI-created content accounted for a small percentage of what was flagged as viral. They said there is no need to blow this out of proportion. It will have big consequences in the near future.

We cannot conclude that India has a massive network of bots creating misinformation against Bangladesh. Many factors could be at play if this were true. We would need more in-depth information to verify who was involved and what their intentions were.

India has a vast network of advanced technology at their disposal. Bangladesh should take note of this.

The issue isn’t just creating fake content, but spreading misinformation faster than we can fact-check it.

An act of communal violence can become global when pictures or videos are shared out of context. Or we can downplay events that happen to Indians of Muslim descent.

The danger becomes particularly acute when religious identity provides the emotional framework through which people interpret information.

Building Bangladesh’s Strategic Communication Capacity

Bangladesh needs a modern national communication strategy that can respond to disinformation without compromising press freedom or democratic accountability.

We should not try to match methods associated with other parties. This will only hurt Bangladesh’s reputation abroad and further divide our country.

Bangladesh needs an independent, professional strategic communications and fact-finding team with oversight.

This team will fact-check cross-border claims that can be proven false. It will publish information to disprove these claims, authenticate media, and provide reporters with reliable information during incidents of communal violence.

If minorities are being attacked, our government should not deny or accuse others of doing the same. It should investigate, take necessary action to help and protect them, and then share facts with the public.

Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions should also develop stronger relationships with international news organizations, research institutions, human rights bodies, and South Asian diaspora communities.

Universities and independent fact-checking organizations could contribute technical expertise in detecting manipulated media, examining coordinated digital behavior, and identifying the origins of misleading claims.

Particular attention should be given to Bengali-language digital content, which can cross the international border rapidly while remaining relatively inaccessible to English-language fact-checkers.

Such initiatives must incorporate legal safeguards against political surveillance and censorship. A state institution established to counter foreign disinformation should never become an instrument for suppressing legitimate domestic criticism.

Religious Minorities Must Not Become Diplomatic Instruments

The most damaging consequence of the current political confrontation is the tendency to treat religious minorities as evidence in a geopolitical argument.

Indian political commentators sometimes invoke the condition of Bangladeshi Hindus to challenge Dhaka’s legitimacy. Bangladeshi critics respond by highlighting discrimination against Indian Muslims.

Both concerns can be legitimate. Neither should be used to diminish the other.

It is India’s job to look after its Muslims. It is Bangladesh’s job to take care of its Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, etc.

Freedom of Religion does not come with a barter clause. We can’t expect the treatment of Bangladeshi Hindus to be in line with how India treats its Muslims. Indian Muslims should not be taken hostage for what happens on the other side of the border.

This means when we discuss these topics between the two nations.

Bangladesh can call out India for its treatment of Muslims and take responsibility for its violence against its own minorities. India can call out Bangladesh on its treatment of Hindus but should be held responsible for claims of Islamophobia in its institutions.

Both countries should stop using religion as an issue that they will always use against one another.

They need to improve their institutions to help their people, regardless of faith or party affiliation.

A More Mature Relationship Between Unequal Neighbors

India and Bangladesh are connected by geography, history, commerce, culture, and shared environmental challenges. Their relationship cannot be reduced to the fortunes of individual political leaders or competing ideological movements.

India will remain the larger power economically and militarily. Bangladesh will always have its place because it is on the Bay of Bengal. It can also become more economically powerful and play a major role in connecting countries.

As long as we understand this and keep our countries’ power differences from blurring with national sovereignty.

Bangladesh should further strengthen its domestic power by better protecting its minorities. It should also build stronger institutions that can withstand the test of time and deepen diplomatic relations with other countries.

For India, the challenge is to demonstrate that its neighborhood policy is guided by long-term mutual interests rather than preferences for particular political parties.

Dinesh Trivedi’s appointment offers an opportunity to reconsider established diplomatic practices. Whether that opportunity succeeds will depend upon restraint, reciprocity, and a willingness to address difficult bilateral questions without public political theater.

Also, we should look into Bangladesh’s stance on allowing religion. Looking at what Bangladesh has done for the 2026 Durga Puja, we can see it is open to helping minorities feel more confident in the country. We will just have to wait and see whether this lasts and whether citizens’ security holds.

Ultimately, the competition between India and Bangladesh should not become a contest over which country can expose the other’s religious failures more effectively.

The more consequential competition is over which political system can deliver greater constitutional equality, institutional accountability, and social harmony.

How India can safeguard her democracy from further religious intolerance will be key to her success as a democratic country. How Bangladesh can build checks on its transition to democracy that can stand the test of time against communal riots, partisan rule, and authoritarianism.

Both countries possess the constitutional and cultural resources necessary to meet these challenges.

South Asia’s greatest opportunity lies not in perfecting the machinery of propaganda, but in building political institutions strong enough to make propaganda less persuasive.

A regional order founded upon equal sovereignty, religious freedom, and factual accountability would offer a more enduring foundation for India-Bangladesh relations than any temporary diplomatic victory.