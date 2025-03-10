In Pictures: India celebrate Champions Trophy glory

India won the Champions Trophy overcoming a plucky New Zealand by four wickets in a nervy final to cap their unbeaten campaign in the elite 50-overs tournament on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with a rapid 76 but it was KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34 in the nerve-shredding final overs that helped India chase down a tricky 252-run target with one over to spare.”It’s been amazing,” India batter Virat Kohli said after their tense victory.

PHOTO: ICC/AFP/BCCI