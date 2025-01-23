If govt fails to be neutral, it cannot hold election

If the interim government fails to be neutral, it cannot hold the election, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said yesterday. Then a neutral government would be needed, he said.

He added that questions of neutrality might arise as “what we are now seeing is that students are considering forming a political party.

“If representatives of these students are part of this government, neutrality cannot be maintained. If they think they can hold elections keeping their representatives in the government, political parties will not accept it,” Fakhrul said in an interview with BBC Bangla.

He said the BNP wants the election as early as possible. “Based on our past experiences with caretaker governments, we believe this is not an impossible task. If the government wants to hold an election in June, July, or August, it will be able to do so.”

He, however, did not mention any specific time frame for the polls.

Asked what their course of action will be if the election is not conducted within their time frame, the BNP leader said in that case, they will discuss within their party and the like-minded parties to reach a decision.

He said if the interim government wants to implement all the reforms, these will not be completed even in 10 years, adding that reforms are an ongoing process.

Fakhrul said the BNP declared a 31-point plan for rebuilding the state two years ago. These include reforms to the constitution, Election Commission, and the formation of a judicial commission. The party also proposed a bicameral parliament.

“Another thing is, even if you propose reforms, who will approve them? Only those who have legal authority can do so and it is the parliament. Without parliament, constitutional reforms would be difficult. There are some other issues that require constitutional amendments, and these cannot be possible without parliament. That’s why we think the sooner the election is held, the better it will be,” Fakhrul said.

Talking about supporting the interim government, Fakhrul said they are doing it. “We are cooperative. So far, we have not spoken against the government. But, of course, we have pointed out some mistakes.”

Asked about the BNP opposing some issues raised by the Students Against Discrimination, like the removal of the president and the proclamation of the July uprising, the BNP secretary general said, “The reasons are very logical.”

“We are under a constitution. This government has taken the oath under that constitution. Who will remove the president? That is one point. Secondly, who will appoint the next president?… There is no parliament. Therefore, we think this is unrealistic. We also think this will create a new crisis.”

Over the proclamation of July uprising, Fakhrul, said, “We were not consulted in this regard beforehand. And does it make any sense to declare it five months after the uprising?

“As students, they have every right to do so. But as a nation and as a party, we cannot be part of that. We have our own narrative,” he said, adding that over the last 15 years, the BNP has fought.

“And 1971 is our very existence, our Liberation War. Neglecting these and emphasising only 2024 will not be acceptable.

“I’ve said this before. I somehow feel that there is an attempt by a group to downplay 1971.

“I can’t exactly tell you, but I feel there might be some thoughts or efforts to push 1971 into oblivion.

“You all know that who will benefit by doing so. I don’t want to say it,” he said.

In his interview, Fakhrul said the issue of banning the Awami League is entirely up to the people.

