NCP calls for electoral reform, national reconstruction

The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) held a rally in Barishal last night, demanding electoral reform and national reconstruction.

The event, organised in front of the city corporation on Fazlul Huq Avenue, marked the conclusion of the party’s six-district tour across the Barishal division.

NCP Convenor Nahid Islam said the party’s movement could not be stopped through intimidation.

“On August 5, our goal was Ganabhaban. Today, our goal is the parliament,” he said.

Addressing the rally, NCP’s Chief Organiser (South) Hasanat Abdullah criticised what he termed the “selective outrage” of political parties.

“When we speak against extortion, one party takes offence. When we call out vote rigging, another party is upset,” he said.

He also accused the Election Commission of double standards, citing its stance on inclusive elections.

“They say no inclusive election is possible without the Awami League. India says the same. The cantonment says the same. Another party echoes it. But when BNP was excluded from the polls, was that inclusive?” he asked.

Abdullah demanded the immediate removal of the boat symbol from the EC’s registered list, alleging bias. He also criticised the exclusion of the Shapla symbol due to objections from an EC member and questioned the practicality of online nominations.

“A credible election is not possible under this commission,” he added, vowing to challenge the EC politically.

Party leader Sarjis Alam moderated the rally, where speakers reiterated their demand for restructuring the Election Commission.

NCP leader Samanta Sharmin said Barishal would not tolerate drug or extortion syndicates.

“Those who kill with stones have no place in this city,” she said.

Earlier in the day, NCP leaders arrived from Bhola and marched through Hospital Road and Sadar Road before delivering speeches at the rally venue.