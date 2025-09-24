Iconic former umpire Bird dies at 92

Retired international cricket umpire Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird, who officiated in three World Cup finals, has died aged 92, his former clubs Yorkshire and Leicestershire said on Tuesday.

Former first-class English cricketer Bird officiated his first test match in 1973, and went on to umpire 66 tests and 76 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in men’s and women’s cricket over the next 23 years.

“Bird’s playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire … writing his name … as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history,” Yorkshire said in a statement.

Leicestershire said Bird was one of the most iconic figures in the game of cricket, known worldwide for his “fairness, humour and love of the game” throughout his “legendary umpiring career.”

“Leicestershire CCC would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to Dickie’s family, friends, and all those in the cricketing community who were inspired by him,” the club added.