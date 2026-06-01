‘I raped but Dollar killed her’: Ramisa murder accused Sohel tells reporters

The Daily Star

Prime accused Sohel Rana today claimed he did not kill eight-year-old Ramisa Akter, but admitted raping her. He however, named an unidentified person called “Dollar” as the killer.

“I am at fault, and Dollar is also at fault. I am not the only culprit. I committed the rape; Dollar committed the killing,” he told reporters while being escorted to the courtroom of the Children Violence Suppression Tribunal in Dhaka Metropolitan around 11:10am.

This is the first time the name “Dollar” has surfaced in connection with the case. No further details about the person were immediately available.

Sohel also claimed that his wife, Swapna Khatun, was innocent.

Earlier in the day, Sohel, 31, and Swapna, 26, were brought to the lock-up of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court in Dhaka.

Later, Judge Masrur Salekin of the tribunal framed charges against the couple in the case over the rape and murder of Ramisa in Pallabi area.

Both accused pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out, said Bench Assistant Pankoj Peter Gomes.

The judge also fixed tomorrow for the start of the trial, with the victim’s father, Abdul Hannan Mollah, scheduled to testify first, he added.

On May 24, Sub-Inspector Ohiduzzaman of Pallabi Police Station submitted the charge sheet before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka, accusing Sohel of rape, murder and destruction of evidence, and Swapna of destruction of evidence and providing false information.

Several hours later, the CMM Court transferred the case to the Children Violence Suppression Tribunal for trial.

Ramisa, a second-grade student of Popular Model High School, was found beheaded on May 19 in the house of her neighbour, Sohel, after she was raped and killed.

The following day, Ramisa’s father filed a case with Pallabi Police Station, accusing the couple and an unidentified person.

According to the case statement, Sohel lured Ramisa into his room and raped her. Investigators said he later slit her throat and attempted to dismember the body to conceal the crime.

On May 22, the Dhaka Bar Association decided not to provide legal assistance to the accused following an emergency virtual meeting of its executive committee, citing the gravity of the allegations.

The next day, the government appointed Supreme Court lawyer Musa Kalimullah as a state defence counsel to represent the accused to ensure a fair trial.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/i-raped-dollar-killed-her-ramisa-murder-accused-sohel-tells-reporters-4187931