Banned Chhatra League holds protest march in Chattogram

Members of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a protest march in the busy GEC intersection area of Chattogram this morning (1 June). Photo: Collected: Collected

Members of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a protest march in the busy GEC intersection area of Chattogram this morning (1 June), with footage of the event later circulating on social media.

According to reports, leaders and activists of the MES University College unit of the organisation took part in the procession. A video shared on Facebook by former general secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan Chhatra League, Nurul Azim Roni, shows a group of around 50–60 people marching under the GEC flyover carrying a banner and chanting slogans before gathering at the GEC intersection for some time.

The caption of the social media post claimed that the demonstration was held by Omar Gani MES College Chhatra League, demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League and unconditional release of all political detainees. It further stated that the protest programme was conducted under the instructions of Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League leader Arshadul Alam Bachchu.

When contacted, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Amirul Islam did not receive calls.

Meanwhile, CMP Public Relations Officer Aminur Rashid told The Business Standard, “We have heard about the matter. We are trying to contact the Officer-in-Charge of Khulshi Police Station. We will inform the media after gathering details.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/banned-chhatra-league-holds-protest-march-chattogram-1451591