CHT Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan resigns citing health reasons

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan has resigned from the Cabinet today (1 June) citing health reasons.

Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said Dewan submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, mentioning that his health condition was preventing him from carrying out his official duties properly.

Photo: Collected

The prime minister accepted his resignation, he added.

Dewan was appointed minister of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry after the 13th national parliamentary election. He was sworn in alongside other cabinet members in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, while Mir Helal was appointed state minister for the ministry.

Elected from the Rangamati constituency, Dewan secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary election, winning by a margin of more than 170,000 votes.

Before joining active politics, Dewan served in the judiciary for 19 years and held the position of senior joint district judge. He resigned from judicial service in 2005 and later became involved in BNP politics, serving in various district-level roles.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/chittagong-hill-tracts-affairs-minister-dipen-dewan-resigns-1451536