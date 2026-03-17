Home minister urges UK support on police reform, Rohingya crisis in Vienna talks

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed talks to reporters at a press briefing at the Secretariat on 23 February 2026. Photo: Focus Bangla.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed held a high-level bilateral meeting with UK Home Office Minister Lord Hanson at the Vienna International Centre during the Global Fraud Summit 2026.

The discussion, on the second day of the summit, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual security and strategic interest, according to a Home Ministry press release. Both sides reaffirmed commitments to counter-terrorism, maritime security, and defence.

Salahuddin Ahmed highlighted the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the UK, stressing the need to elevate strategic ties. Lord Hanson expressed the UK’s readiness to support Bangladesh’s stability and democratic progress, particularly in the post-election period.

A major agenda item was police reform and modernisation. Ahmed requested technical assistance and training support from the UK, noting the professionalism of British policing and its role in building a modern, accountable, and people-centric police force in Bangladesh.

Discussions also covered migration management and criminal justice sector collaboration, with Ahmed referencing his recent engagement with Sarah Cooke to accelerate security sector reforms.

The Rohingya crisis was another key topic. Bangladesh urged the UK to maintain international pressure for safe, voluntary, and sustainable repatriation of refugees to Myanmar, emphasising continued humanitarian and diplomatic support to maintain regional stability.

Lord Hanson commended Bangladesh’s efforts in hosting displaced populations and reaffirmed UK cooperation in all discussed areas. Officials from both countries’ diplomatic missions in Vienna attended the meeting

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/home-minister-urges-uk-support-police-reform-rohingya-crisis-vienna-talks-1389651