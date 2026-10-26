Home minister busy with every ministry but his own – Alleges Shafiqur

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman yesterday criticised Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed for allegedly interfering in other ministries’ affairs while failing to maintain law and order.

“Fortunately, we got such a home minister. He serves in all ministries. He neither controlled drugs nor weapons, nor was he able to restore law and order in the country,” he told reporters at Moulvibazar Circuit House yesterday morning.

Shafiqur was on his first organisational visit to his home district of Moulvibazar since the national elections.

He said the home ministry was among the most sensitive and critical ministries, and its effective functioning was essential to maintaining law and order.

However, he alleged that Salahuddin had failed to manage his own ministry and was interfering in education, health and local government affairs, which he described as contrary to good governance.

The opposition leader claimed that law and order had effectively broken down, with incidents of murder, rape, extortion and illegal land grabbing increasing daily.

He also alleged that the police administration was being used for partisan purposes.

Condemning corruption and extortion, Shafiqur said those involved in such activities did not truly belong to any political party and ultimately harmed themselves and their parties. Such individuals, he said, were the first to flee when their parties faced crises.

He also pledged to play an active role in parliament to improve infrastructure, educational institutions and healthcare services in Moulvibazar.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/home-minister-busy-every-ministry-his-own-alleges-shafiqur-4306726