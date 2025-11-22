High-rise death traps: At least 50 Dhaka buildings tilt after quake

People stand outside on a street in Dhaka following an earthquake in Bangladesh on 21 November 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Highlights

Rajuk teams inspect damaged structures across capital

Eight houses sealed so far as hazard warnings issued

Cracks reported at Chief Adviser’s Office

Residents asked to vacate highly risky buildings

Rajuk forms trust to identify and fix high-risk buildings

Tk65-crore safety equipment set to be activated under new body

At least 50 buildings in Dhaka tilted or developed major cracks following last morning’s earthquake, according to the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

Officials say the number is continuing to rise as more reports come in from different parts of the capital.

Rajuk Chairman Md Reazul Islam told The Business Standard that field teams had been inspecting buildings since morning.

Infographics: TBS

“By evening, information came in about nearly 50 buildings that have developed large cracks or have tilted,” he said.

“We have issued notices to the highly risky buildings, asking residents to move to safety. We have also sealed off at least eight houses and hung red cloth on some structures.”

He said a high-level committee will be formed today to identify risky buildings and prepare a report on necessary actions.

“As soon as we form the committee, measures including building statistics will be taken from Saturday morning in highly risky areas such as Old Dhaka, Badda and Khilgaon,” he added.

In a press release last night, Rajuk said among the affected structures, Alatunnessa School and College building in Badda was previously declared risky and placed warning signs. As the quake caused further deterioration, Rajuk immediately sealed and closed the building.

In Gulshan, cracks were found in the columns of a 10-storey building, prompting the authorities to drain the swimming pool located above the affected columns.

Teams also inspected buildings in Tikatuli, Wari, Mugda WASA Road, Kafrul, Agargaon, Keraniganj, and the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital after reports of cracks. They were instructed to carry out a Detailed Engineering Assessment (DEA) within 15 days and submit their findings.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service and Civil Defence reported receiving complaints of 14 buildings tilting or cracking within Dhaka and four more outside the capital.

Rozina Akhter, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room, said the first call came at around 10:44am regarding cracks in the Chief Adviser’s Office building.

“Then, around 11am, complaints came in from Chowdhuri Para and Armanitola. Fire Service personnel conducted rescue operations in the accident-prone areas, but we have not yet received reports of any large-scale collapse,” she said.

She added that damage was also reported in Narsingdi (two buildings), Gazipur (one) and Chattogram (one).

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said nearly 90% of old buildings in Dhaka were constructed without complying with the building code.

“The recent earthquakes are a clear warning for us. Dhaka, especially Old Dhaka, is now at the highest risk,” she said.

“While the building code is followed in new structures, most of the older buildings were constructed without approval. It is urgent to take engineering solutions and risk-reduction measures.”

She also said although high-rise construction is inevitable due to population pressure, it must not come at the cost of the environment, warning against filling water bodies and cutting hills for development.

Rajuk notes that more than 20 lakh buildings exist in Dhaka and surrounding areas under its jurisdiction, with a significant portion either constructed without following the building code or with violations during construction.

Adil Mohammed Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, said repeated warnings have not led to meaningful action.

“According to the basic grammar of urban planning, every area needs an open space or playground within walking distance, which can be used during a disaster. Dhaka has been developed in such a way that most areas lack open space, and the few that existed have gradually disappeared,” he said.

He added that despite Rajuk repeatedly stating that over 90% of buildings violate the code, enforcement remains weak.

“Why is the government unable to bring change in areas as risky as Old Dhaka? On the other hand, the Detailed Area Plan is being modified by increasing height limits for buildings. All of this contributes to building an unplanned city,” he said.

Trust to assess risky buildings, enhance quake resilience

Rajuk Chairman Md Reazul Islam announced that an independent trust is being established to provide technological support for identifying buildings at risk from earthquakes and fire within the Rajuk area, and to make them resilient to disasters.

Speaking to TBS, he said, “To reduce earthquake and fire risks in the capital, Rajuk implemented the Urban Resilience Project in collaboration with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica). As part of this project, modern equipment worth approximately Tk65 crore was purchased, but has remained unused for around a year and a half. The formation of the trust is in its final stages to ensure that this work continues even after the project ends. I hope it will be finalised by December and managed by a dedicated body. The Urban Resilience Project multi-storey building in Mohakhali will serve as the trust’s operational centre.”

He added, “The public works secretary will serve as chairman of the trust, with the Rajuk chairman as co-chairman. The committee will include around 16 members, representing the city corporations, Wasa, and the Ministry of Public Works. The trust will undertake activities such as soil testing, assessing building risk levels, and providing solutions to make buildings safer.”

Md Reazul Islam also noted, “We are already addressing commercial activities in residential areas, rooftop restaurants, illegal structures, and encroachment of canals and fields. Gradually, we will also take action against buildings identified as high-risk.”