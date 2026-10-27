Hasnat urges police officers to be guided by their oath, calls out ‘new age Benazirs’

National Citizen Party (NCP) senior joint convener and lawmaker Hasnat Abdullah has urged police officers not to carry out unlawful orders from senior officers for the latter’s personal benefit or political interests.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page, Hasnat made “a clear appeal to our brothers in the police force”, saying they were under no obligation to take any action that violates the law and established rules and regulations.

“Do not become instruments for the personal gain of any ambitious, corrupt, or politically backed senior officer by carrying out their unlawful orders,” he said.

He reminded them that they had not taken an oath to act against the public, violate citizens’ fundamental rights or take part in extrajudicial killings.

“Their oath is to uphold the Constitution, the law and the security of the people,” he said, adding that it was not their duty to fulfil the political ambitions of any individual or protect the illicit empires and political agendas of senior officers.

Hasnat also expressed respect for police personnel at the grassroots level who, through their hard work, intelligence and professionalism, were striving to restore public trust in the force, ensure public safety and rebuild the institution.

He urged them not to let their efforts and sacrifices go in vain because of a few ambitious officers whom he called “new-age Benazirs”, in reference to ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed, who faces a raft of corruption charges.

He urged them to remain aware so that the actions driven by the thirst for power and personal interests of a handful of officers should not tarnish the image of the entire police force.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/hasnat-urges-police-officers-be-guided-their-oath-calls-out-new-age-benazirs