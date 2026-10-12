Hasnat accuses MPs’ relatives of getting fertiliser dealerships, calls Cuet VC a ‘thug’

Hasnat addresses a reception for students who achieved GPA-5 results, organised by Narayanganj Chhatra Shakti at the Narayanganj District Shilpakala Academy on Monday, 12 October 2026. Photo: TBS

NCP leader and lawmaker Hasnat Abdullah today (12 October) alleged that relatives of members of parliament are receiving fertiliser dealerships.

He also called the newly appointed Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) Vice-Chancellor Prof Sheikh Shariful Alam a “thug”.

Hasnat made the remarks as the chief guest at a reception for students who achieved GPA-5 results, organised by Narayanganj Chhatra Shakti at the Narayanganj District Shilpakala Academy today.

Referring to the recent appointment of the Cuet VC, Hasnat said neither students nor teachers wanted him, stating that he had to conduct administrative activities online from the Chattogram Circuit House.

“Today, he had to forcibly occupy his chair using a few thugs from Chhatra Dal. They want to pull the country backwards again. They lack the minimum shame or personality. These kinds of people are everywhere. We must resist them,” Hasnat said.

On fertiliser dealership appointments, Hasnat alleged that a lawmaker’s son, daughter and sister-in-law had each received a dealership.

“Now, if the government introduces widow cards, it will be seen that the MP’s wife will take that card too. This is the very condition of Bangladesh. They will even receive unemployment cards first,” he said.

Calling for merit and competence to be prioritised, Hasnat said, “Rejecting this low mindset, I hope that we, the Gen-Z generation, can rebuild Bangladesh by prioritising merit and competence.”

More than 500 students received the reception. Among others who spoke at the event were Abdullah Al Amin, MP for Narayanganj-4; NCP central organiser Shawkat Ali; Chhatra Shakti central general secretary Tahmid Al Mudassir Chowdhury; and NCP district convener Zubayer Sardar.

Also present were Shawkat Ali, NCP city convener; Zubayer Sardar; and Chhatra Shakti city convener Comrade Aminul Islam, among others.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/hasnat-accuses-mps-relatives-getting-fertiliser-dealerships-calls-cuet-vc-thug