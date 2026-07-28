Hasnat Abdullah accuses BNP of preparing ‘blueprint’ for ‘vote engineering’

Hasnat Abdullah in “July awakening to build the nation” campaign in Chuadanga.

Cumilla-4 lawmaker and Chief Organiser of the southern region of National Citizen Party (NCP) Hasnat Abdullah has accused the BNP-led government of attempting to engineer the next election, alleging that it has begun implementing a “blueprint for vote engineering”.

Speaking at a rally in Chuadanga today (27 July) as part of the party’s “July awakening to build the nation” campaign, Hasnat claimed the government was following the same path as the former Awami League administration.

“The Awami League government deprived people of their voting rights through election engineering. The BNP government has now started the same process,” he said.

Hasnat alleged that individuals whom the public had already “shown the red card” were being appointed to key administrative positions under the BNP-led government.

Addressing members of the police force, he urged them to remain politically neutral.

“I urge the police not to become loyal to any political party,” he said.

NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen attended the programme as the chief guest, while the party’s Chuadanga district Convener Khwaza Amirul Basar Biplob presided over the event.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/hasnat-abdullah-accuses-bnp-preparing-blueprint-vote-engineering-1499596