Govt finds no grounds to consider allegations against ex-president Shahabuddin: Home minister

The Daily Star

The government has found no grounds to act on allegations against former president Mohammed Shahabuddin, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said today, dismissing accusations raised by opposition parties.

“The Constitution requires the president to submit his resignation to the Speaker. He [Shahabuddin] did so, the Speaker accepted it, and temporarily assumed the responsibilities of the president. Everything was done in accordance with the law,” he told reporters at the secretariat.

Salahuddin said people and political parties have the democratic right to express their views and stage political protests.

“The opposition, including the National Citizen Party (NCP), has raised allegations against him. They have every right to do so. But we have found nothing in those allegations that warrants our consideration,” he said.

Asked about opposition demands, including from the NCP, for Shahabuddin’s arrest, the minister said, “Ask them why they want him arrested.”

Responding to questions about Shahabuddin’s tenure at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Islami Bank before becoming president, Salahuddin said any allegations from that period would be dealt with under the relevant laws if they had been officially recorded.

“If any matter from that time was documented, it will proceed in accordance with the applicable rules, regulations and the law,” he said.

The minister said Shahabuddin had discharged his constitutional responsibilities during the final phase of the previous government, throughout the interim administration and over the past five to six months under the current government.

“We received the honourable president’s cooperation,” he said.

Salahuddin also claimed that Shahabuddin enjoys constitutional immunity for actions taken while serving as president.

“Under the Constitution, he enjoys privilege and immunity for actions taken during that period, and no criminal case can be filed against him in any court in relation to those matters,” he said.

Asked about media reports that Shahabuddin had spoken to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit to London, the home minister said the government had no such information.

On security arrangements, Salahuddin said Shahabuddin would receive all benefits and protection provided by law.

“As a former president, he is entitled to all facilities provided by law. There is a provision for six months of security by the Special Security Force (SSF) and the President Guard Regiment (PGR). In addition, police and other law enforcement agencies will ensure his security in accordance with the law,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/govt-finds-no-grounds-consider-allegations-against-ex-president-shahabuddin-home-minister-4232831