Hamza’s Bangladesh dominate India in Shillong but waste chances in goalless draw

Dhaka
The high voltage and much talked-about Group C match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers between two traditional rivals, India and Bangladesh, ended in a goalless draw at the floodlit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong Tuesday evening.
Bangladesh dominated over their upper ranked rivals India for most of the proceedings and spoiled at least five good chances, including three in the first half.
But hosts Indian reorganised themselves in the 2nd half and hit back with a series of attempts, which were foiled by Bangladesh’s defenders.
Bangladesh-origin English Premier League playing midfielder Hamza Dewan Choudhury made his debut for Bangladesh national team in the day’s match and was very much the team’s engine with his box-to-box performance.
On the other hand, India’s celebrated footballer Sunil Chettri, who returned back to the Indian national team again from retirement to play against Bangladesh, failed to make any good and visible impact for his team and finally was replaced in the 81st minute of the match.
Bangladesh started their four-team Group C campaign of the AFC Asian Cup with an away match against India and shared points in the debut match of English Premier League booter Hazma Choudhury for Bangladesh.
In the day’s match, Bangladesh managed two good chances in the first 12 minutes following the lapses of Indian custodian Vishal Kaith.
Midfielder Mojibor Rahman Jonny missed the first chance just 30 seconds into the match as he failed to connect the ball properly from close range while defender Mohammad Ridoy missed the second opportunity in the 12th minute failing to place the ball home from the danger zone.
Bangladesh forward Shahriar Emon came close to scoring in the 18th minute but his header from a Morsalin pass went out with the frustration of Bangladesh fans.
In the 55th minute, India were deprived of a goal as their celebrated footballer Sunil Chhetri failed to make his header count from a vantage position, off a Liston Colaco pass.
Bangladesh skipper Topu Barman left the field with injury in the 22nd minute of the match leaving Bangladesh in deep trouble.
Indian defender Subashish Bose made a good attempt but Sunil Chhetri failed to convert it.
Earlier, 21-year-old Bangladesh custodian Mitul Marma made two brilliant saves.
Another attempt for Bangladesh by Foysal Ahmed Fahim in the 88th minute was brilliantly saved by the Indian custodian while forward Rakib Hossain missed the target narrowly in the added time.