Gun-wielding State Minister Ishraque leads raid at suspected drugs den, draws criticism and controversy

A screenshot from a now-deleted video shows Liberation War Affairs State Minister and Dhaka-6 MP Ishraque Hossain holding a gun while leading a surprise anti-drug raid near the Gandaria Railway Station in Doyaganj. Photo: Courtesy

A gun-wielding Liberation War Affairs State Minister and Dhaka-6 MP Ishraque Hossain conducted a surprise raid on a suspected drug den in a slum in his constituency in the capital today (17 October), drawing criticism and creating debate over whether it was right or legal for him to do it.

The raid was carried out in and around a slum beside the railway tracks near the Gandaria Railway Station in the Doyaganj rail gate area, which falls under Ward No 45 and Gandaria Police Station.

A video of the raid, showing Ishraque waving the gun and leading the drive, was shared on the Facebook page of the state minister around 6pm this evening, leading to mass criticism online.

Liberation War Affairs State Minister and Dhaka-6 MP Ishraque Hossain (center) gestures while interacting with police officials during a surprise raid at a suspected drug den near railway tracks in Ward No 45 under Gandaria Police Station. Photo: Courtesy

Many have questioned whether it was right or legally allowed for a state minister to wield a gun like this in public and lead a drugs raid. In most of the video footage, the gun in Ishraque’s hand was blurred out, but in some instances, the blurring was missing – clearly showing a gun in his hand.

The video was later deleted, after it created much controversy.

Ishraque was accompanied by his personal and official bodyguards, who were also armed, police personnel, and other officials at the time.

Six people were detained on suspicion of involvement in drug trading, according to police.

Ishraque has announced that anti-drug drives will continue until his constituency is free of drugs, warning that drug traders will not be spared regardless of their political affiliation.

He said punishment would be even harsher if anyone from his own party was found involved in drug trading.

Addressing the locals during the drive, Ishraque said, “Those who sell drugs in this area have no place in my Dhaka-6 constituency. We brought down the government through a movement against the authoritarian regime. Do these drug traders have any time left? No matter how influential a drug trader is or which party they belong to, if they are from my party, their punishment will be even harsher.”

Highlighting the damage caused by drug addiction to young people, the state minister said, “Our youth are being destroyed because of drugs. For the past six months, I have been collecting information through intelligence sources. I will hold in high regard those who can help apprehend the people who come from outside to supply drugs.”

He said the anti-drug campaign had begun in his constituency and would spread across the country, adding that there would be no place for drugs anywhere in Bangladesh.

When the detained individuals pleaded with folded hands to be released, Ishraque sought to reassure them.

“No one will lay a hand on you, and no one will harm you. You will go to the police station, and the police will take the necessary action. We have not come here to beat you. This country will be governed by law. You will face trial, and you will be punished through the judicial process,” he said.

Ishraque has previously conducted anti-drug drives in different areas of Dhaka-6. He has sought the cooperation of local residents while pledging to continue the campaign to make the constituency drug-free.

Gandaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moniruzzaman Monir said the state minister had detained six people and called the police station. Police personnel later went to the spot and brought them to the station.

He said a white powder-like substance had been found in the possession of the detainees. Tests would be needed to confirm whether the substance was heroin.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/gun-wielding-state-minister-ishraque-leads-raid-suspected-drugs-den-his-constituency-6