Govt will be held responsible if Khaleda dies

BNP today alleged that party chief Khaleda Zia is facing death in hospital as the government is not allowing her to go abroad for treatment.

“The party leader [Khaleda Zia] is facing death at a hospital after being convicted in a false case. No arrangements have been made for her treatment. Doctors have said she urgently needs a liver transplant which is not possible without sending her abroad,” said Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Fakhrul was addressing a short rally before the ‘Youth Road March’ of BNP’s three associate bodies — Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Jatiyatabadi Swachchasevak Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal — at Bogura Hatkhola ground this morning.

The road march which started at 11:30am in Bogura was scheduled to end in Rajshahi with a rally.

Fakhrul said, “The government has been informed repeatedly [about Khaleda’s health issues]. Her family did, we did. But she (Sheikh Hasina) is not willing to listen.”

The BNP leader demanded the immediate release of Khaleda Zia and permission to send her abroad for her medical treatment. “The government will have to take full responsibility if it fails to do so,” he continued.

The BNP secretary general also alleged the government has started filing cases against the leaders and activists of the party again so that they could not participate in the election.

Fakhrul asked the government to resign, dissolve parliament, and hold elections under a non-party neutral government.

He said, “Our message is crystal clear: resign, dissolve parliament, and hold elections under a non-party neutral government. Today, all the political parties of Bangladesh have united. Let us … remove this monstrous government and establish a true people’s government.”

“I want to give this message to the people of Bangladesh from today’s rally: let’s wake up and defeat them, and establish democracy,” Fakhrul said.

He also expressed concern over rising commodity prices, saying that the prices of essentials like rice, pulse, oil, salt, and potatoes have skyrocketed.

Thousands of leaders and activists are participating in this road march on motorcycles, private cars, microbuses, and trucks.

Rashed Iqbal Khan, acting president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, presided over the programme.

Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Swecchasebak Dal President SM Jilani, and others spoke at the programme.