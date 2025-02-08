Govt to take step soon to ban AL: Asif Mahmud

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said the current government will take steps soon to ban Bangladesh Awami League (AL) as a political party.

“First of all, it is very positive that political parties have come to a ‘consensus’ on banning AL,” he said in an interview with BSS on completion of the six months of the interim government.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, also adviser of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, added, “The people could not accept the undemocratic and monopolistic attitude and activities of the AL when it was in power. That’s why the political parties are reaching a consensus after 5 August on the banning of the party.”

He continued, “It’ll be easier for the government to implement any decision if there is such a consensus among the political parties.”

Replying to a query whether the government is taking any immediate steps to ban AL, Asif Mahmud “I think the common people or political parties, whoever we are, we represent the people of this country. So, our main goal should be to prioritise the aspirations and demands of the people.