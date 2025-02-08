Govt to take step soon to ban AL: Asif Mahmud

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said the current government will take steps soon to ban Bangladesh Awami League (AL) as a political party.
“First of all, it is very positive that political parties have come to a ‘consensus’ on banning AL,” he said in an interview with BSS on completion of the six months of the interim government.
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, also adviser of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, added, “The people could not accept the undemocratic and monopolistic attitude and activities of the AL when it was in power. That’s why the political parties are reaching a consensus after 5 August on the banning of the party.”
He continued, “It’ll be easier for the government to implement any decision if there is such a consensus among the political parties.”
Replying to a query whether the government is taking any immediate steps to ban AL, Asif Mahmud “I think the common people or political parties, whoever we are, we represent the people of this country. So, our main goal should be to prioritise the aspirations and demands of the people.
He went on, saying “From that point, I would like to applaud the demand raised by the BNP for banning AL.”
Apart from the judicial process, he said, there are four laws under which the government can take actions against any party by executive order.
However, the government is yet to decide what legal framework it will follow on this issue, he added.
The adviser further stated that involvement of the autocratic AL in the July-August massacre should be proven normally in the judicial process and in that case the government can take any step, including banning the AL as a political party and repealing its registration.
He, however, said that “Since the issue is related to the law, the government will follow all necessary procedures and come to a final decision on banning the party.”
“I want to make an assurance to all that the government will take immediate steps in this regard to reflect the desires of the people of Bangladesh,” he added.
Regarding the formation of a new political party by the students who led the July mass uprising, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said the interim government has taken office after a changeover on 5 August.
In the past, we have seen that all the gains of mass movements were lost as the organisers of those movements could play no role in the subsequent state affairs, he remarked.
Even after the movement in the 1990s, the democratic rights of the people could not be established, he said, adding that considering those issues, the idea of forming a new political party led by the leaders of the July uprising came to the front.
In addition, many stalwarts of the July uprising did not join any political party after 5 August. Now, they have a desire to be aligned with the state building activities, he said.
A political party is needed to consolidate the forces of the July movement, Asif insisted. “Although a decision for the formation of a political party has been made, the name of the party has not been finalised yet.”
The new party might be floated by the second week of February, the adviser said.
Answering to another question he said it is yet to be decided whether the new political party will have any representatives from the government.
In principle, our position is that any student representative, who is now serving in the government, will resign before joining the political process.
A student representative will not serve in the government and political party at the same time as it will not be justified out of its responsibility to hold a fair and impartial election, Asif noted.
Asif Mahmud said the interim government is also entrusted with the responsibilities to complete the country’s reforms and the trial of fascists.
“In that case, all decisions will be taken with utmost caution so that no ‘conflict’ is created,” he said.
Speaking about the possibility of his joining the new political party, Asif Mahmud said, “I have not thought about it yet. I’m reviewing some issues and everyone will know when the decision will be final.”
The Youth and Sports Adviser was asked whether he sees any contradiction between the government’s priority for reforms before election and political parties’ desire for an urgent election.
The adviser replied in negative to it, saying “They aren’t contradictory at all. The resolution of all these issues depend on our goodwill.”
In this context, he said, this government has indeed come to power with the responsibility of building a positive political structure. After the 5 August changeover there was a notion that any political party coming to power will follow the traditional pathway to run the country.
However, this government is facing many challenges to address the issue as allies of the dictator are staying in every spheres of the society, he observed.
Referring to the six reports submitted by the Reform Commissions, Asif Mahmud said a fair election ground can be created only by implementing the reports of the commissions through consultation with appropriate stakeholders.
“It’s not clear to me on what grounds the political parties are talking about holding elections within the existing structure whereas they used to say during Sheikh Hasina’s regime that no fair election is possible under the existing structure,” he further said.
He added, “If we hold an election under the same constitution and law of the fascist, how can an election be different from that one held during the regime of Sheikh Hasina? he asked, saying, “It’s not understandable to me.”
The adviser said, “If we hold elections without reforms and hand over power to any party, it will be difficult for them to run the government.”
“That is why the six reform commissions are being given priority. Because, many of those are related to the constitution while the rest are in the public interest which is equally important,” the adviser pointed out.
“We think a fair environment for elections can be ensured only through meaningful reforms. And the field for elections will be prepared only through reform activities and visible trials of the AL,” Asif said.