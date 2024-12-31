Govt to prepare proclamation of July uprising: Chief Adviser’s press secretary

The interim government has taken an initiative to prepare a proclamation of the July mass uprising on the basis of national consensus.

The proclamation will be announced to consolidate people’s unity, anti-fascist spirit and desire for state reform which were driven by the uprising in last July and August that ousted the Awami League government.

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said this while addressing an emergency press conference in front of the State Guest House Jamuna Monday night.