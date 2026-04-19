Govt to establish agro based EPZ in northern region: Minister

Agriculture, fisheries and livestock Minister Mohammed Aminur Rashid has said the government is working to establish an agro-based export processing zone in the northern region, aiming to revitalise the country’s economy.

The government has already taken various steps in this regard, he said in a statement responding to an urgent, important public notice raised by opposition lawmaker Obaidullah Salafi of Nilphamari-3 in parliament today (19 April).

Deputy Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal was in the chair.

Terming the country’s northern region as a resourceful region, the minister said the present government believes that an agro-based EPZ would accelerate the country’s economy.

Under the programme, he said the government already has allocated Tk683.98 crore among the farmers in the two upazilas under Nilphamari district for producing lentil, oilseed, spices and maize in 2024-25 fiscal year.

Till March in 2025-26 fiscal year, the government has given fertiliser subsidy of Tk16,240 crore, where Tk36 has been given against per kg urea, Tk62 for triple super phosphate (TSP), Tk91 for Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and Tk32 for muriate of potash (MoP).

Recalling the contribution of Shaheed president Ziaur Rahman in the country’s agriculture, the minister said the country achieved self-sufficiency in food production for the first time during Zia’s regime. Even former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia first exempted farmers’ loans up to Tk5,000.

Similarly, after coming to power, prime minister Tarique Rahman has exempted agri-loans up to Tk10,000, spending about Tk1,550 crore and benefitting about 12 lakh farmers.

Terming the Farmer Card a ‘revolutionary’ initiative, Rashid said the government has introduced this card, aiming to bring farmers under the card system to make subsidies, loans, and incentives more accessible to them.

Over the next four years, the government will distribute the farmer card to 16.5 million farmers, including fishermen and dairy farmers.

“Through this card, the BNP government aims to end structural deprivation of farmers,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/agriculture/govt-establish-agro-based-epz-northern-region-minister-1415876