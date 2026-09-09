The government has moved to purchase six more spot LNG cargoes for delivery over October windows as its contracted suppliers have ceased LNG deliveries due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

State-run Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) has floated tenders to purchase these LNG cargoes for delivery over October 8-9, October 11-12, October 15-16, October 24-25, October 27-28, and October 30-31 windows.

The bid submission deadline is 10:40 am local time on September 9.

With these tenders, Bangladesh has sought to purchase the highest number of spot LNG cargoes through a single notice, he said.

The cargoes are to be delivered to Moheshkhali Island, with an option to discharge at either of the country’s two FSRUs located on the island, as both the FSRUs are currently operational.

The volume of each spot LNG cargo is about 3.36 million British thermal units (MMBTus).

Bangladesh already purchased two spot LNG cargoes for delivery in early October.

RPGCL is part of state-owned Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation, also known as Petrobangla, and is responsible for LNG trading in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is currently struggling to meet its gas demand amid elevated LNG prices, and as contracted long-term LNG suppliers continue to restrict scheduled cargo deliveries, the RPGCL official said.

The country’s overall natural gas supply was at about 2,333 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) on September 6, with 703 mmcfd of regasified LNG, according to official Petrobangla data.

Bangladesh’s natural gas demand is about 4,000 mmcfd, according to Petrobangla.

State-run Petrobangla has been rationing gas supplies to industries, power plants and other consumers to cope with a supply shortage of natural gas.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/govt-to-buy-6-more-spot-lng-cargoes-for-oct-delivery