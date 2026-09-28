Bangladesh seeks global support to become manufacturing hub

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has sought international partners support to transform Bangladesh into a global manufacturing hub, calling for adequate financing, greater market access, technology transfer and capacity-building assistance to ensure a smooth and sustainable graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category.

Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday evening local time, the prime minister said Bangladesh was implementing a broad range of programmes to turn its working-age population into a skilled workforce and create more employment opportunities.

“Bangladesh seeks the support of its development partners in this endeavour,” he said.

On Bangladesh’s graduation from the LDC category, Mr Rahman stressed the need for continued international assistance to make the transition sustainable.

“Continued support in areas such as adequate financing, enhanced market access, technology transfer and capacity-building is essential to ensure a sustainable graduation for Bangladesh and other countries,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of regional economic integration, he said countries could contribute to one another’s prosperity through trade facilitation, improved connectivity and meaningful cooperation, particularly at the regional level.

He said the government had allocated $50 million in the current fiscal year to support start-ups led by young entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators.

The prime minister also called for greater access to advanced technologies, knowledge and research opportunities, saying Bangladesh’s large young population and expanding digital capabilities offered significant opportunities.

“We do not want today’s digital divide to become tomorrow’s artificial intelligence divide,” he said.

He stressed the need to ensure that developing countries were not left behind in the rapid advancement of science and technology.

“No country should be left behind in this journey of scientific progress,” he said.

Mr Rahman also called on the United Nations to develop effective policy frameworks to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence and social media could be harnessed positively.

On the Rohingya crisis, the prime minister said Bangladesh had been hosting more than 1.2 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar for over nine years, putting immense pressure on the country’s resources, environment, security and host communities.

He said the crisis originated in Myanmar and its solution lay there.

“The only solution to this problem is the safe return of the displaced Rohingya population to their homeland in Myanmar,” he said.

He called for firm and effective support from the United Nations and the international community to resolve the crisis, while urging continued life-saving humanitarian assistance until repatriation became possible.

The prime minister also called for stronger global cooperation to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration, stressing the need to protect the rights, dignity and welfare of migrant workers.

Turning to climate change, he said Bangladesh contributed little to global carbon emissions but continued to bear the brunt of its adverse impacts.

He called for stronger global action on climate justice, climate finance and adaptation support ahead of the COP31 climate conference.

Mr Rahman also highlighted the government’s plans to plant 250 million trees over the next five years, excavate 20,000 kilometres of canals and implement the Teesta Master Plan and the Padma Barrage project.

Outlining the government’s development strategy, he said it had adopted a three-R approach centred on recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction to rebuild the economy and society.

He said Bangladesh was entering a period of significant opportunities and was working to turn its demographic dividend into a skilled workforce.

“No state can become strong by keeping its people disempowered,” he said.

The prime minister expressed his vision of building a prosperous, self-reliant, welfare-oriented democratic Bangladesh where all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, religion or ethnicity, could live with equal rights, dignity and security.

He said the government wanted to build a country where young people could pursue their dreams without fear or barriers, women could live with confidence and every child could realise their full potential.

“Bangladesh First: Bangladesh for All,” he said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/bangladesh-seeks-global-support-to-become-manufacturing-hub