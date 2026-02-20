National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary and Rangpur-4 MP Akhter Hossen has called on the government to ensure that the crimes against humanity trial proceedings in the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) go uninterrupted.

“We urge the government to ensure that the ICT trial does not slow down or face any obstruction. All verdicts delivered must be implemented,” he said while visiting the tribunal to inquire about giving his testimony today (19 February).

Akhter called on the prime minister to provide necessary technical assistance to expedite the tribunal’s work as part of the responsibilities of an elected government.

Asked whether he feared possible disruption of the trial, the NCP leader referred to the recent parliamentary election and referendum.

He said the polls involved both the election of MPs and a referendum and were held following the formation of an interim government.

He alleged that while MPs took oath under the July Charter implementation order, however, they did not participate as members of the Constitutional Reform Council.

“This shows they accept only what suits their assumption of power but avoid what could ensure accountability,” he said.

Akhter claimed the BNP had earlier opposed reform proposals and campaigned against the referendum. He said any hesitation over reforms should not affect the ICT proceedings.

“We believe the government’s indecision on reform must not spill over into the tribunal process,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/govt-must-ensure-crimes-against-humanity-trial-not-disrupted-akhter-1366186